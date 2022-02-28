Sports

No. 4 Louisville women trounce No. 14 Irish in testy matchup

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kiana Smith and Hailey Van Leith each scored 20 points and Lewisville No. 4 took a huge lead and beat No. 14 Notre Dame 86-64 in a Test matchup on Sunday.

The Cardinals (25-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 41-3 early in the second quarter. They beat the Irish (21-7, 13-5) for the sixth time in a regular season of the conference, close to both teams.

Lewisville were 48-6 ahead when Notre Dame made consecutive baskets, second from Olivia Miles 2:49 before halftime after her theft.

Miles and Mikasa Robinson then got into a jolt match after an exchange of words. Notre Dame’s Dara Mabre and Van Leith were also whipped for a deliberate foul after a lengthy video review and some heated advice from Cardinal’s coach Jeff Wallace and Irish ‘s Neil Ive.

Emily Angstler had 17 points and Chelsea added 13 points for the Hall Cardinals, who would tie for the ACC title if No. 3 North Carolina lost to No. 23 Virginia Tech after the day.

Whatever the outcome, Lewisville will be the No. 2 pick in the ACC Post Season Tournament and will have a double bye in Friday’s quarterfinals.

An officer is holding Hailey Van Leith, 10, of Louisville, and Olivia Miles, 5, of Dara Mabre, Notre Dame, and Maya Dodson, 0, of NCAA College, after an altercation on the court during the first half of Sunday, February. 27, 2022, in South Bend, India.

An officer is holding Hailey Van Leith, 10, of Louisville, and Olivia Miles, 5, of Dara Mabre, Notre Dame, and Maya Dodson, 0, of NCAA College, after an altercation on the court during the first half of Sunday, February. 27, 2022, in South Bend, India.
(AP Photo / Robert Franklin)

Olivia Miles scored 13 points, Maya Dodson and Dara Mabre scored 12 each and Sonia Citroen scored 10 for Notre Dame, which is a double bio in the ACC Tourni Quarter Final.

The Cardinals went 31-3 after the first quarter. Ivey tried to stop Lewisville’s pace through timeouts and replacements, but nothing worked.

Lewisville took the first seven shots at 4:38 with an 18-1 lead. Notre Dame hit just one of 13 shots as the former four-time Irish All-American Skyler Diggins-Smith watched from the sidelines.

The Cardinals scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and were leading 54-15 at halftime. Lewisville hit 23 (68%) of 34, including 12 (67%) of 8 in 3-pointers before the break.

Big picture

Louisville: The Cardinals have been in their game from the start, especially from outside the 3-point line. They hit their first seven 3-pointers during the first trimester and did not miss long distances until the beginning of the second trimester.

Notre Dame: The Irish have been hoping to beat the Cardinals in a 63-48 win in Louisville two Sundays. But their bad start from the field – at one point the Irish had a basket in 18 attempts (5.6%). Louisville’s quick start to the Parcel Pavilion turned it into a long afternoon before Notre Dame lost 13-0. The Irish beat Louisville 49-32 in the second half and finished shooting 41.5% (22 out of 53).

Coming next

LOUISVILL: The Cardinals have secured a double bye as the No. 2 seed for the ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will play the quarter-finals on Friday at 6 p.m.

Notre Dame: Fighting Irish have won the double bye in the ACC tournament and will play the quarter-final on Friday at 11am or 8pm.

