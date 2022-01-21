No. 4 NC State’s Diamond Johnson ignites rally to push past No. 3 Louisville



Diamond Johnson didn’t lose confidence, so it wasn’t a misplaced trigger for No. 4 North Carolina State. “I simply stored taking pictures it,” Johnson stated, drawing a postgame snicker from coach Wes Moore. Johnson scored 11 of her 16 factors in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Wolfpack worn out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Thursday night time. A 17-0 run within the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win towards a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville’s 15-game successful streak, the longest in Division I, got here to a halt. Elissa Cunane had 15 factors and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 factors for N.C. State (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Convention). CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM (*4*) (*3*)

Johnson, a reserve guard, was 1-for-12 from the sphere getting into the fourth quarter, when she drained 5 of seven pictures.

“I can’t be pissed off for lengthy,” stated Johnson, a switch from Rutgers. “I nonetheless have to be right here for my staff.”

Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 factors, Emily Engstler had 15 factors and 11 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith had 13 factors for Louisville (15-2, 5-1), which dedicated seven of its 12 turnovers within the fourth quarter. The Cardinals have received 4 consecutive ACC regular-season titles.

“I’m not going to concede and say we aren’t proper there with them,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz stated. “We’re a top-five staff for a cause. Can we nonetheless have room to develop? After all we do.”

N.C. State used its protection as a spark, after which all the things fell into place.

“As soon as our protection picks up, it offers us vitality for our pictures to begin falling,” Johnson stated.

The Wolfpack entered the sport ranked first nationally in 3-point taking pictures at 40.9%, however they missed 12 in a row till Johnson and Brown-Turner linked on consecutive possessions in the course of the fourth-quarter comeback. N.C. State completed 6-for-19 on 3s.

Johnson’s 3 put N.C. State on high 55-53 with 5:37 to play. N.C. State outscored the Cardinals 13-2 within the first 4 minutes of the fourth quarter.

“They got here out and pressed us and we knew it was going to come and we simply didn’t deal with it,” Walz stated.

N.C. State shot 11-for-14 within the fourth quarter.

“Seeing her make these pictures simply introduced further vitality,” Brown-Turner stated of Johnson.

By then, the house followers had been roaring their approval.

“The gang was simply unbelievable,” Johnson stated. “They cheer you on whether or not we’re down, whether or not we’re up.”

Van Lith drained two 3s within the first 1:03 of the second half. Then Cochran matched her season-high mark lower than two minutes into the third quarter. N.C. State closed inside 52-41 earlier than a jumper by Cochran appeared to preserve the Cardinals in management.

“The primary three quarters, I’d most likely quite go get a root canal,” Moore stated. “They had been the aggressor. They only manhandled us on the boards, each which method was potential. We simply did some issues the primary three quarters very uncharacteristic of this staff.”

After eight first-quarter lead adjustments, Cochran had 11 factors because the Cardinals constructed a 26-17 lead.

Louisville rebounded 10 of its misses by halfway by way of the second quarter, and shortly it was 33-17.

N.C. State trailed 34-21 at halftime, taking pictures 2 of 13 from the sphere with 5 turnovers within the second quarter.

It was the one scheduled assembly between the groups, who met in final 12 months’s ACC match title sport, with N.C. State successful by two.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals had been gunning for his or her third win towards a top-10 staff this season. They shot 2-for-12 on 3-pointers and didn’t take advantage of 18 offensive rebounds of their first true highway loss.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have put collectively notable second-half rallies the past couple of seasons, however this is likely to be probably the most spectacular. N.C. State allowed extra offensive rebounds to its foe than in its final two video games mixed.

FLURRY IN THE FOURTH

N.C. State outscored Louisville 31-8 within the fourth quarter. That was the Wolfpack’s highest-scoring quarter of the season.

It was extra factors than the Cardinals permitted in two full November video games after they beat Bellamine 82-25 and UT Martin 62-30, and nearly as many as they gave up in a 72-32 rout of Cal Poly.

Louisville had allowed greater than 20 factors in solely two quarters all season, with the excessive mark Belmont’s 22 within the fourth.

TIP-INS

This was the sixth consecutive assembly with each groups ranked within the high 10. … 4 of Cochran’s 5 double-figure scoring video games this season have come towards ACC opponents. … N.C. State’s losses got here to No. 1 South Carolina and in time beyond regulation to now-No. 13 Georgia, whereas it has wins towards now-No. 12 Maryland and now-No. 6 Indiana.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Wake Forest on Sunday to start a three-game homestand.

N.C. State: Finishes a three-game homestand Sunday towards Virginia Tech.

