No. 5 Auburn holds off Mississippi State in OT

11 hours ago
KD Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, while Zabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn was against Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) have won at least a portion of the SEC regular-season championship. This is the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the first of the program after the 2017-18 season.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said: “It’s too much for us because the league is so good. “You know, about seven or eight teams can win this thing. It’s incredible that Auburn has put himself in this position.”

Smith tied the game at 61 in the last minute of control, but missed a 3-pointer in the buzzer. But Johnson helped the Tigers move away with the first 10 points of overtime.

Mississippi State Guard Cam Carter (5) was fouled by Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., On Wednesday, March. 2, 2022. Auburn won 81-68 in overtime.

Mississippi State Guard Cam Carter (5) was fouled by Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., On Wednesday, March. 2, 2022. Auburn won 81-68 in overtime.
(AP Photo / Roselio V. Solis)

Smith also finished with 10 rebounds for the Tigers and had 9 of 13 from the field. Zep Jasper also added 11 points for Auburn and was 3 out of 4 in the 3-point range.

“(Smith) is one of the great competitors I’ve coached,” said Pearl. “You can see his jump shots and you can see all the other things about him. But it is also a competitive talent. She wants the ball, she’s not scared right now and I’ll trust her. “

Tallu Smith had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Iverson Molina had 14 points and five assists for Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9).

The Bulldogs missed all 13 attempts from the 3-point range while Auburn had 10 of 26 behind the Ark. Mississippi State beat the Tigers 50-32 with 21 offensive rebounds. Anderson finished with a career-best 13 rebounds for the Garcia Bulldogs and added eight points.

“It was a tough rate and we’ve said that many times this year,” said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. “We outbound them by 18, but we had a lot of turnover (20). I blame myself for the look we didn’t get.

“Of course, our 3-point shooting is affecting us. We are now at 1 of 33 in the last three games. It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for everyone.”

Auburn jumped into Mississippi State just outside the gate and did most of the damage from the 3-point range. Jasper made his third 3-pointer in half with 10:33 left and gave the Tigers a 23-10 advantage.

The Tigers led 19 in the first half and 40-28 at halftime.

Auburn made 7 of 14 shots from a 3-point range in the first half and assisted 12 in the first half. The Tigers shot 56% overall in the first half, but were ahead 20-16.

Mississippi State shot just 39% in the first half and missed nine attempts behind the 3-point arc.

However, Mississippi State used a 32-10 run that spanned two halves and took a 54-49 lead at 7:20 left control. The Bulldogs also had a chance to win in late control, but failed to score in their last two offensive possession.

Big picture

Auburn: The Tigers snap a three-game losing streak at the SEC and did it at the perfect time. Auburn finished with a 7-3 road record in the league.

Mississippi State: Bulldogs continue shooting problems from 3-point territory. Against Auburn, the Bulldogs crossed the arc and were 0 out of 13, and in the last three games, Mississippi State is just 1 out of 33 from that extended 3-point range.

The next one is coming

Auburn: Saturday closes the regular season and will host South Carolina.

Mississippi State: Regular season ends Saturday at Texas A&M.

