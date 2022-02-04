No. 5 Indiana ends game on 14-0 run to beat Minnesota



Alexa Gulbe scored a career-high 28 points and No. 5 Indiana closed the game at 14-0 to return 80-70 against Minnesota on Thursday night.

Gulbe had 4 for 4 from the 3-point range, Grace Burger had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 14 for the Huskies (15-3).

“We’re still a team trying to build some momentum for ourselves,” said Indiana coach Terry Moren. “We’re playing a lot of different pieces. We’re playing differently than before.”

Gulbe, set against Norfolk State on November 16, has surpassed his previous high of 22 points.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“We rely on him on the defensive end, but also on the really offensive end,” Burger said. “He’s huge for us, especially in these last few games.”

Sara Scalia scored 26 points for the Gophers (10-13), including 7 for 12 from a 3-point range, but hit two late 3-pointers to bring her team back as Indiana’s final run ended in the last 4. Could not: Game 26.

Burger said he was able to take charge late in the game because of Moren’s confidence in him. Berger scored his 11 points in the second half, adding five rebounds and five assists in the fourth quarter.

“Everything about Grace gives me confidence that she can pick up a game whenever Grace decides to do it,” Moren said. “Starting from his work ethic to how competitive he is with his skills, this kid is a professional.”

Both teams shot nearly 50% off the field, 51% from outside the Indiana Arc and 7 for 14, and Minnesota 45% (11 for 21).

With the Grace Wagner giving Indiana a 71-70 lead, the Huskies have contributed late from their reserves. The layup was his second field goal of the season.

Indiana took a 37-36 lead at halftime Minnesota after missing six of its last seven shots.

Show or show

Due to the snowy weather, the game was played without fans at the assembly hall, but about 20 Indiana students came from behind the kite to cheer on the team, dressed in collars and candy stripes.

“I’m not really sure how they got in. I didn’t think they were allowed in,” Burger said. “It must have been a pleasant little surprise when we got out.”

Big picture

Minnesota: The Gophers failed to finish their second consecutive Big Ten win after beating Wisconsin to end a four-game losing streak.

Indiana: The Huskies are back after losing to Michigan No. 6 on Monday Indiana’s first defeat in conference play since January 28, 2021, when it lost 78-70 to Ohio State.

Coming next

Minnesota: Michigan State returned home to play on Sunday. Michigan State lost to Minnesota 74-71 on January 23.

Indiana: Welcome to Purdue in Bloomington. The in-state rivals faced off on Jan. 16, with Indiana winning 73-68 in overtime.