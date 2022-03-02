Sports

No. 7 Kentucky uses hot shooting to top Mississippi

2 days ago
Offensively back to full strength, No. 7 Kentucky showed just how powerful it could be.

Oscar Shivway had 18 points and 15 rebounds before stopping Mississippi 83-72 in his home final on Tuesday night, Xavier Wheeler added 16 points and the Wildcats shot 60%.

Kentucky (24-6, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) took control four minutes after the hot shoot, hitting nine of its first 12 attempts, four of which were six from the long range and finished 59% at halftime. The Wildcats spread the ball around, with five players scoring at least seven points in the first 20 minutes.

Tshiebwe jumped-shot 62% of Kentucky scored six points in the second half of the shootout with a few dunk. The Wildcats eventually led 70-56 with 6:03 remaining before the rebels rallied 76-70 at 2:15 left on James White’s jumper.

Kentucky's Oscar Shivway, left, is under pressure from Mississippi's Nissier Brooks (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Lexington, KY.

(AP Photo / James Crisp)

But like many games, Kentucky got points when they needed to.

TyTy Washington Jr. (14 points off the bench) followed with three free throws in 20 seconds, with Tshiebwe stealing Kevin Brooks two more from the junior line. ‘ To make it 81-70. Tshiebwe’s defensive rebound left Brooks’ jumper with 17 seconds left for a 13-point cushion as the Wildcats were unbeaten at home.

And moved away unharmed.

“I was happy to see the ball go through the hole,” said Washington, who returned from an injury in Arkansas to shoot 3 of 12 and return to 5 of 10 on the field. The young guard scored seven points in a row in the first half.

“During that time, seeing the ball come in many times has boosted my confidence and made me feel like myself.”

Matthew Murrell made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 25 points for the Rebels (13-17, 4-13), who finished third in a row and seventh in eight games. Nice Brooks added 14 points as Ole fell 2-56 to Miss Lexington for the rest of her life.

“We got that thing back to about six, but we couldn’t keep Wheeler out of the ring,” said Ole Miss Coach Carmit Davis. “But I thought we’d done a good offense. Obviously, Matt was really good, I thought (Brooks) really did fight it. … Our boys’ achievement. No moral victory, but a hat-off for Kentucky.”

Tshiebwe, the national leader in rebound per game (15.3), helped Kentucky win 30-24 on the board and made 9 of 12 from the field for his 24th double-double this season. Wheeler had 6 out of 9 shots and Kentucky had 7 out of 18 assists. Brooks finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Wildcats coach John Calipari said: “I told the team that everyone was happy to be back.

“I thought Oscar was bullied and I caught him and held him accountable. He was 18 and 15, and I thought he bullied. The guy was really helping him. (Nysier) Brooks is a good player. When Oscar caught the ball. Tight, he scored. “

Senior farewell

Kentucky Guards Devin Mintz and Kelan Grady, graduating transfers playing in their sixth and fifth seasons, respectively, both started and finished with eight and nine points separately to make 3 out of eight from the long range.

Both were honored before the tipoff for loud cheers at the Roop Arena. Mintz was the scoring leader for the Wildcats last season before becoming one of the top six men in the SEC this season. Grady entered the competition by shooting an SEC-best 44% from behind the arc.

Rolling rebels

Murrell, a sophomore guard, posted his second-highest scoring output this season and his second consecutive 20-point game. He has scored at least 14 points in five of the last six matches.

Tip-INS

Kentucky freshman forward Damien Collins recorded the only block of the game in the second half, which Jemin refused after stealing Breakfield. … The Rebels outscored the Wildcats 16-9 on second chance but were 22-18 ahead of the Kentucky Reserve.

Big picture

Ole Miss took a 50% shot from the field and mounted several short runs to get into the single number. The rebels could not stop Kentucky from assembling enough baskets to keep the cushions safe.

Kentucky is unbeaten at Roop Arena for the 14th time and finishes for the sixth time under John Calipari. More importantly, the Wildcats came back from a close defeat at No. 14 Arkansas and remained in sight of first-placed Auburn.

Coming next

Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt in her regular season finale.

Kentucky visits Florida in Saturday’s regular season final, to sweep the Gators season.

