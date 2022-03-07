No. 7 UConn cruises past Marquette in Big East semifinals



Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and Yukon went on to win the Big East title on Sunday with a 71-51 win over No. 5 pick Marquette.

The Huskies did not need much help from National Player of the Year Page Buickers, who played 18 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists. Sophomore was playing his fifth game since returning from a left-knee injury that kept him out for more than two months.

Christine Williams and Dorca Juhas each added 13 points for the Huskies (24-5), who are looking to win a ninth conference tournament championship with seven wins while being a member of the American Athletic Conference. Alia Edwards had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Karissa McLaughlin had 15 points and added 12 for Jordan King Marquette (21-10), which of course hopefully they did enough to get an NCAA Tournament bid.

Marquette was held to just 31% off the floor after hitting an AA tournament-record 65.7 percent in Saturday’s 105-85 win over Dieppe. But, they have scored more points than Husky’s last four opponents, all of whom were placed under 40.

UConn scored the first seven points of the game and never fell behind. Williams, who had 13 first-quarter points in the Huskies’ quarterfinal win over Georgetown, scored eight points in the first 10 minutes on Sunday to give the Huskies a 22-6 lead.

Dipple, who had 54 points in the first half on Saturday, did not reach 10 points until Antwinet Walker hit a pull-up jumper in the middle of the second quarter to give Yukon a 33-10 lead.

The Hawks were 39-18 at halftime and 59-32 after three quarters.

Connecticut inhabited. The Golden Eagles, who had 60 points in the paint on Saturday, outscored the Yukon 36-10 and led 41-33.

Big picture

Marquette: This was the sixth consecutive appearance in the semifinals for the Golden Eagles. They won their only Big East tournament title in 2017 and lost in the championship game in every tournament, including UConn last season.

UConn: The Huskies will appear in their 25th Big East Championship game, looking for their 20th Big East tournament title. They have reached the finals of 16 consecutive conferences. The Huskies improved to an all-time 14-0 win over the Marquette, a team they swept last month, 72-58 in Milwaukee and 69-38 in Hartford.

The next one is coming

Yukon will play No. 2 pick Villanova or Seton Hall for the Big East Championship on Monday night.