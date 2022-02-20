Sports

Jared Benam made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime and No. 8 Providence beat Butler 71-70 on Sunday from a 19-point deficit.

The Friars (22-4, 12-2 Big East) stopped the comeback, going down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points on a 2 1/2 minute rule.

Net Watson scored 22 points and Noah Harchler 15 points and 11 rebounds to help keep Providence at the top of the conference position. Hurcher’s basket 64-all in 23.4 seconds to go to the second half and forced an extra session.

Chuck Harris had 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 points for Butler (13-15, 6-11), losing three in a row. The Bulldogs never backed down in the final 36 minutes of control and Jaden Taylor missed an open 3-pointer at the end of the OT.

The Friars themselves weren’t without injured starting guard Al Durham – they started 4 of 24 from the field and dug themselves into a 32-15 deficit. With about 16 minutes left, Butler increased the lead to 19.

Butler's Aaron Thompson (2) blocked his shot by Providence's Noah Horchler (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Indianapolis. Providence won 71-70 in overtime.

(AP Photo / Darren Cummings)

Providence reduced the deficit to 52-43 with 8:53 left, then the remaining 4:20 Watson stunned to close the gap before making it 56-54. After the Bulldogs answer with a three-point play by Bo Hodges and a basket of Bryce Golden, Providence reunites.

Freyers eventually tied the score at 64. Butler’s Aaron Thompson blocked a layup on the rim with 1.8 seconds left and AJ Reeves’ market-beating had no mark to force overtime.

Watson’s putback gave Providence a 69-68 lead in the 2:08 minute and Butler made two more free throws, two more for the final point of the anonymous game.

Big picture

Providence: A week ago, the Friars looked like they could be on the coast for their first regular season season in the Big East. Sunday’s win will put them ahead after Tuesday’s loss to No. 10 Villanova at home. The road trip to Villanova is still visible but Butler’s loss will be detrimental.

Butler: The Bulldogs are back at about .500 with their second consecutive win against a ranked enemy for the first time since mid-January. With three regular season games and the Big East tournament still to come, Butler still has some big work to do for the post-season bid.

Pole implication

On Monday, the Friars achieved their highest ranking in more than six years. It could still be a short tenure in the top 10. However, if it survives, it should take some part from Tuesday’s loss.

Coming next

Providence: Hosted by Xavier on Wednesday.

Butler: Go to Seton Hall on Wednesday.

