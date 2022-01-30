no alliance with bjp said shiv sena mp sanjay raut MVA is feature of Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made it clear that he will no longer have an alliance with BJP. Maha Vikas Aghadi’s is the future of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday made it clear that his party will never forge an alliance with the BJP in future. He said that the present alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP is the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena leader also denied reports that talks between Shiv Sena and BJP were going on through the back door. In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut wrote that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing Shiv Sainiks on January 23, hit back at the BJP, which was criticizing them for their illness.

Then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had pulled up the BJP for its hypocrisy on Hindutva, and double standards. He had said that Shiv Sena wasted 25 years by allying with BJP.

Making the basis of these statements, the Shiv Sena MP wrote- “The message from his speech was that Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is the political future of Maharashtra, and there is no truth in the speculation that there is an under-development between Shiv Sena and BJP. The table was being dealt”.

He said that Uddhav Thackeray’s speech and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s counterattack have clarified the politics of the state. There is no room for confusion. Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamana and Rajya Sabha MP, wrote- “There is no possibility of a re-alignment of Shiv Sena-BJP after Fadnavis’ reaction.”

Raut also took a dig at BJP leaders complaining to the governor. He has said that BJP leaders will have to make rounds of Raj Bhavan for the next several years.

Let us tell you that after the last Maharashtra assembly elections, the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP was broken over the CM’s chair. Shiv Sena had claimed that BJP had said before the election that this time Shiv Sena will have the chief minister’s chair if it gets majority, which was later broken by BJP. After breaking away from the alliance, Shiv Sena allied with Congress and NCP and Uddhav Thackeray became the CM.