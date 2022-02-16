No bats, no balls, no fans: Pitchers, catchers don’t report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Max Scherzer will not begin the spring training workout Wednesday in the warmth of the Met Camp in Port St. Lucy, Florida. Marcus Strowman Mesa, Arizona Cubs in the Cubs Complex do not rust.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Do not block any cracks or balls of bats

For the first time, there is no free agent wearing a new uniform.

Not hugging any experienced teammates in the space of a few months.

No child is leaning on the chain-link fence waiting for an autograph.

There are no signs of getting ready for an opening day that may not happen on March 31st.

Not even a discussion session.

Neither side made a public statement this week to explicitly acknowledge: Failing to start the Spring training schedule for the first time since 1995, the victim of a lockout that extended to its 77th day on Wednesday due to a dispute between players and management over how to divide an industry. By Including $ 10 billion in annual revenue.

So instead of debating the RBI and ERA, Major League Baseball has been reduced to the controversial CBT and AAV.

The pitchers and catchers will not report to camp as scheduled, but MLB does not plan to announce a disruption to spring training until the show openers play until February 26.

If the talks continue until March – all signs are they will – the season openers could be pushed back.

“I’m an optimist and I believe we’ll make a deal in time to play our regular schedule,” baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told a news conference last Thursday. “I see missing games as a catastrophic outcome for the industry and we are committed to making a deal to avoid it.”

Manfred’s first comment to the media since December 2, the day baseball’s ninth work stoppage began, was the first since 1995.

The bargaining speed has been slower than the game speed.

There have been only five discussion sessions on core economics since the lockout began: a zoom rally on January 13 and then private meetings on January 24-25 and February 1 and 12. Reliever Andrew Miller was the only player to appear in person and Rockies CEO Dick Montfort was the sole owner.

Players have demanded significant changes, outraged that wages were $ 4.05 billion last year, down 4.6% from their record high of $ 4.25 billion in 2017, the first year of a just-concluded labor contract.

The union called for extending pay arbitration qualifications for two years of major league service in 1974-86, proposed a reduction in revenue sharing and demanded a new method of crediting top young players with extra service time, which the union said would address its grievances over service time manipulation.

Management has said it will not consider revenue sharing or arbitration expansion. The parties are far from the minimum wage, the amount of bonus pool offered for young stars and the luxurious tax threshold and rate.

“There was no need to announce the league’s lockout,” union chief Tony Clarke said in his only comment to the media since the lockout began on December 2. “Players find this unnecessary and provocative. This lockout will not force or close players to a deal they do not believe is fair.”

Manfred said the lockout was “defensive”, referring to the union’s decision to strike late in the 1994 season, which led to a 7 1/2 month stoppage and the cancellation of the first World Series in 90 years.

“If you play without a contract, you are at risk of a strike at any time,” he said. “What happened in 1994 was that the MLBPA was selected in August, when we were weakest due to the proximity of the large revenue dollar associated with the post-season. We wanted to remove that option and try to force the parties to deal with the problems and now I continue to believe that the best for the fans. “

Both sides believe that others will not take significant action until the opening day is threatened. Manfred said last week that the endorsement and the players would probably need four weeks of training, including extra time to travel to camp.

When the players were locked out in 1990, the teams stated that a minimum of three weeks of training was required before the April 2 openers. When March 12 passed without an agreement, the MLB said it would wait another four days before making any announcements. The owners made a new proposal on March 16, which led to the weekend negotiations and a deal was announced on March 19 at 1:18 a.m. EST.

The training camps opened on March 20, the exhibition games began on March 26, and the opening day was pushed back a week to April 9. Following the announcement on the night of the deal that the 158-game schedule was considered, the parties reached an agreement to extend it to March 22. The regular season will end in three days and each team will have to play a full 162.

In the meantime, these discussions seem to be a game of chicken.

Clarke said on the day the lockout began, “Things that players are interested in getting involved in have been the same throughout the bargaining, until the bargaining, and will continue to do so.” “A fair deal that maintains a market system and solves the issues of competitive integrity that we have highlighted for some time.”