No challenge on sixty four mines

Manish Kumar Joshi

A game where there is no noise. There is no attack. There is no crowd pressure. But the thrill is so much that even the crowded stadium games are left behind. The thrill is so much that you can’t even leave your seat for a second. Winning in such a game and maintaining your victory is no less than a challenge. That too when you remained in the top position peacefully without any support. Such is the thrill we get in the game of chess.

Norway’s Magnus Carlsen has made his grip on this 64 food game so strong that no one is in a position to challenge him. Magnus Carlsen has won the world title for the fifth time in the recently concluded World Championships. He did not face any problem in defending this title. No clever in the world has been able to deceive him on 64 mines. No one has been able to understand his fortification, nor has he been able to penetrate it. In such a situation, it seems that his rule on this game of 64 food is going to last for a long time.

Carlsen had never imagined that he would win the World Championships so easily. Carlsen easily defeated Russia’s Nepomniatchi by a margin of 7.5-3.5 points at the FIDE World Championships. This is the biggest victory in the world championship of chess in 100 years. No game played for the title can remain exciting. The match played between Carlsen and Nepomniatchi was also full of excitement, although you cannot guess from the score of the match that the match between the two world title contenders has also been exciting. Both were running on equal footing in the deciding game. As soon as Russian Grand Master Nepomniatchi made a mistake, Carlsen made no mistake and turned the bet in his favor. After that Nepomniatchi could not return.

The world title was to be decided in 14 games, but Carlsen became champion in the 11th game and before becoming champion by such a huge margin, such a big difference was in Havana in 1921, when Jones Rolle Capa Blanca defeated Emanuel Nascar. The turning point of this championship was game six, which lasted 136 years. Carlsen won the match, which lasted 7 hours 45 minutes. It was the longest match in the history of the championship. In this match, there was as much discussion about Carlsen’s victory as Nepomniatchi’s defeat. The way they lost is being called the worst in the championship’s 135-year history.

With his fifth consecutive title, Carlsen had an unbroken reign over 64 mines. Carlsen only had a tough fight twice, becoming world champion five times. Once in 2013 when he became champion for the first time by defeating Viswanath Anand of India and now in 2021 by defeating Nepomniychi he has become champion. Winning this time was not difficult, if not easy. In this journey there was also a bet of 136 moves. Carlsen has not faced any major challenge since 2013. No one has been able to defeat him except one or two vicious men.

Russia has defeated Nepomniatchi only once. It is not an easy task to beat Carlsen. Carlsen has a strong hold on 64 mines and because of this his opponents make mistakes. His job becomes easy. In the title match of the World Championships, Nepomniacchi accidentally walked in front of King and he got entangled in Carlsen’s net. It tells how strong Carlson’s grip is and how sharp his eyes are. Apart from Nepomniachi, Hiraaki Vishwanath Anand and Toplov have defeated him. After becoming the world champion, he has faced a tough challenge from Nepomniachi but has won every time except once. Carlson’s strategy is clear. There is no match for his opening on 64 mines. His clever strategic moves force the opponent to make mistakes.

Looking at the current scenario of world chess, Carlsen looks unstoppable on 64 blocks. After Viswanathan Anand, Carlsen has made a strong hold in the world of chess. Not only becoming the champion five times, but his game is also no match in the whole world. Now it remains to be seen how long Carlson remains invincible at sixty four. Carlsen’s rise after the end of Anand’s reign is to stop Russia’s growing clout. With the reign of Anand, the influence of Russia was also increasing. Nepomniachi are part of that episode but Carlson stops everyone’s flight. At present, he is the king of eating sixty-four.