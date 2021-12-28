No change in name of litterateurs claimed education department of UP – hackers had hacked website of Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission

Commission chairman Professor Ishwar Sharan Vishwakarma told PTI-Bhasha, “The website of the commission was hacked and the names of litterateurs were tampered with. However, the website has been restored and the incident is being reported to the Cyber ​​Crime Branch.

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission has denied reports that it has changed the names of Prayagraj litterateurs and poets from “Allahabadi” to “Prayagraji” on its website. It was told by the commission that the names were tampered with and changed by hackers. It said that the website was allegedly targeted by hackers on Tuesday and the names of several litterateurs recorded on it were tampered with.

He clarified that the name of the litterateurs has not been changed by the commission. The information given about Prayagraj in the website of the commission has written about famous poets and litterateurs of Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), including famous poets Syed Akbar Hussain alias Akbar Allahabadi, Noor Narbi, Tegh Allahabadi, Shabnam Naqvi and Rashid Allahabadi. Are included. After the website was allegedly hacked, Akbar Allahabadi was changed to Akbar Prayagraj, Teg Allahabadi to Teg Prayagraj and Rashid Allahabadi to Rashid Prayagraj.

While these names were corrected in the Hindi version of the website, the tampered names could not be corrected till the time of writing this report in the English version of the website. It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath changed the name of Allahabad city to Prayagraj in 2018 before Kumbh 2019.

The city’s litterateur and journalist Dhananjay Chopra, reacting in this matter, said that the city Allahabad is recorded in the pages of history and the city’s litterateurs lived this city and took pride in adding Allahabadi to their name. He said that it is like changing history.