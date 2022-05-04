No charges after nearly 30 cats abandoned at shelter





MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County district attorney said there will be no charges for the people accused of dropping off dozens of cats at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The DA’s office said an investigation found the people who dropped off the cats had good intentions but did it in the wrong way.

The nearly 30 cats are now in the care of the humane society and are recovering well. Since the incident, the people involved have worked with officials to get the cats adopted into forever homes.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



The humane society said in-part:

“From our point of view, this is always the best possible outcome. We were able to work with the family and take in the remaining cats from the home, and plan for the future if they find themselves in this position again. What started out as a difficult story brought the public’s attention to safe ways to surrender and the types of help we can offer out community members struggling to keep up.”