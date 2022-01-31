No Complaints with MS Dhoni BCCI Did Not Want Unity In The Team Harbhajan Singh target BCCI Government

After announcing his retirement, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain MS Dhoni of misbehaving with senior players and dropping them from the team without giving any valid reason. However, now he says that he has no complaint against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his point was not taken properly.

Born on 3 July 1980 in Jalandhar, Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on 24 December 2021. Harbhajan Singh played his last international match for India in 2016. Harbhajan spoke to News18 on his post-retirement remarks.

Harbhajan said, ‘Look, everyone took that point in a different way. I just wanted to say that a lot of things could have been better after 2012. Me, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir all could have retired playing for India. Since we were all playing in the IPL.

He said, ‘The champions of the 2011 World Cup never played together again! Why? Only a few of them played in the 2015 World Cup, why?’ Harbhajan, who was a member of the World Cup winning team, feels that he did not get support from the BCCI. Due to this his career got derailed.

He said that he was in good rhythm at that time and was bowling well. When asked if he had any complaints about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Harbhajan said, “No, not at all.” I have no complaints against Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rather, both of us have been good friends for so many years.

When the former Team India cricketer was asked to reflect on his relationship with Dhoni, Harbhajan said, “I don’t need to please him, because I haven’t married him.”

Harbhajan said, ‘I have a complaint with the BCCI. I call it the government of that time. The selectors of that time did not do justice to their work. He did not allow unity in the team.

Harbhajan said, “When the old and great players were in the team and were performing well, then what was the need to bring in new boys in the team? Once I had protested with the selectors. At that time I got the reply that it is not in our hands. Then I told him then why are you a selector?