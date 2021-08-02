No, Cormac McCarthy Isn’t on Twitter. Don’t Be Fooled by the Check Mark.

The tone was out of place for Mr. McCarthy, whose books are often framed by the theme of death and gritty imagery, from poisonous rattlesnakes in the Mojave Desert to a psychopathic killer whose primary means of execution is a bolt-action pistol used to slaughter cattle.

Writing about a group of mercenaries sitting around a fire in the southwest of “Blood Meridian”, he set the scene:

“The flames sawn by the wind and the embers paled and deepened and paled and deepened like the blood of a living being gutted on the ground in front of them and they looked at the fire which contains in it something of men them- same to the extent that they are less without it and are divided from their origins and are exiles, ”he wrote.

Post on Twitter, however, seemed to be a chore for the person posing as Mr. McCarthy.

Stephen king indulged in a few jokes with the author of the tweets, who introduced Mr. McCarthy, 88, as a social media neophyte looking to please a frequently mentioned publicist named Terry.

“My publicist is on my case about my infrequent use of this hellish website,” the person wrote on Friday, calling attention to the account. “He says engagement is down, so are metrics and something that matters. There I wrote a tweet Are you happy now Terry.”

Mr. King signaled his approval two days later. “I don’t know if Terry is, but I am,” he wrote.

Paul Bogaards, spokesperson for Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, Mr McCarthy’s publisher, said on Monday that the account was a fake.