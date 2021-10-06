No drugs were found with Aryan Khan, yet why was NCB sent to custody?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NAB) has arrested several people, including Aryan’s son, from a cruise ship in Mumbai and arrested them on charges of selling horses. The court has clearly stated that no drugs were found from Aryan. However, only 6 grams of hashish was definitely seized from Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant. Now the question is, why are Aryan and Arbaaz being kept in the custody of NCB? While reading Aryan’s statement, Satish Manshinde said, ‘It is clear in the panchnama that nothing was confiscated from me except my mobile. My friend was arrested because he found 6 grams of hashish which I have nothing to do with. The drugs being referred for remand were not found by us. I can’t connect to these confiscated drugs. Replying to this, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who was present before the NCB, said, “Just because the drugs were not found from Aryan, does not mean that he is innocent. He has chatted with some drug smugglers from his WhatsApp. Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Tariq Saeed argued, “Nothing has been found from Aryan.” Arbaaz also claimed to have found 6 grams of hashish, but had nothing to do with the MDMA and cocaine found. Vivek Sood, senior advocate in the Delhi High Court, said, “The NDPS Act was amended in 2001 to change the quantity of medicines. Prior to 2001, there was no difference in drug dosage. Think of it as if I had 1 gram of medicine before 2001, a person would be considered to have 1000 kilograms of medicine. Then the quantity didn’t matter who got how many drugs. Then the person who took the drug and traded it was understood as one. Vivek Sood further said, “Now it has been differentiated and you will be punished based on the amount of medicine you get.” There is now a legal distinction between drug users and drug dealers. My point is that those who argue that drug users should be considered victims and not punished should be punished, otherwise they will have to go to the blind wells of drugs. “Aryan was sent to NCB custody because the agency had claimed in court that Aryan could be linked to international drug trafficking,” said Vivek Narayan Sharma, a Supreme Court lawyer who sent Aryan to NCB custody. In such cases the agency has the right to detain which can be extended to 3 to 7 days and Aryan can seek bail in it. In this case, only 6 grams of hashish was found from Aryan’s friend which would be considered ‘very small amount’ in court. He further said, ‘Nothing was found from Aryan. Drug use is a crime under the law and will be punished according to the amount of drugs. If you are using drugs against yourself, then drug trafficking is a crime against society. If you are prosecuted under Section 27 of the NDPS Act for drug use, you will be penalized under Section 27A for trading in them. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Therefore, he was not granted bail on the grounds that he was involved in international drug trafficking, as claimed by the NCB.