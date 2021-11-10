Crypto shiba inu

No jhanjhat, no load? Why cryptocurrency investments need rules, regulations like the stock market

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
No jhanjhat, no load? Why cryptocurrency investments need rules, regulations like the stock market
Written by admin
No jhanjhat, no load? Why cryptocurrency investments need rules, regulations like the stock market

No jhanjhat, no load? Why cryptocurrency investments need rules, regulations like the stock market

Synopsis

Contents hide
1 Synopsis
1.1 Sign in to read the full article
1.2 You’ve got this Prime Story as a Free Gift
1.3 Why ?

It’s very likely that several thousands of crores has been used to buy these so-called currencies. The need for a regulatory and auditing mechanism for a financial activity has never been so overdue. Unless the government moves fast on regulations and audits, the ongoing wild west-like cryptocurrency trading won’t end well.

You must have seen the ad. A group of young men are playing carrom in a dimly lit place that looks like the movie set of a garage. Then one of them starts telling others about bitcoin and exhorts them to buy the cryptocurrency through an app. The others protest that they are unable to understand bitcoin. The first one shows his phone screen where there is a graph going up and says, ‘no jhanjhat, no load’.

I find this ad completely realistic. It

BY

ET CONTRIBUTORS

5 mins read, Last Updated:

  • GIFT ARTICLE
  • FONT SIZE

    AbcSmall

    AbcMedium

    AbcLarge

  • SAVE
  • PRINT
  • COMMENT

Sign in to read the full article

You’ve got this Prime Story as a Free Gift

Already a Member?

THE GREAT DIWALI OFFER

GET FLAT 30% OFF

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Get Offer

Why ?

  • 42031747

    Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

  • 42031747

    Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

  • 42031747

    Clean experience with
    Minimal Ads

  • 42031747

    Comment & Engage with ET Prime community

  • 42031747

    Exclusive invites to Virtual Events with Industry Leaders

  • 42031747

    A trusted team of Journalists & Analysts who can best filter signal from noise

#jhanjhat #load #cryptocurrency #investments #rules #regulations #stock #market

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment