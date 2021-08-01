No Lion, the Skipper Is the Real King of the Jungle Cruise

In 1916 in Brazil, the skipper Frank Wolff organized the cheapest jungle cruise in the Amazon. And without a doubt the most cheesy, as it introduces tourists to the wonderful sights of the river with a spiel overflowing with doozies.

“If you look to the left of the boat, you will see very playful toucans. They are playing their favorite beak wrestling game. The only downside is that only two can play.

“The rocks you see here in the river are sandstone. But some people take them for granite. This is one of my bouldering attractions.

And the highlight of the visit: “Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the eighth wonder of the world” he says, advancing towards the highest point, as his rickety steamboat passes behind a makeshift waterfall. “Wait for him … the bottom of the water!” “