No minister reached Pandit Nehru’s tribute program at Parliament House, Lok Sabha speaker did not attend, Congress expressed displeasure

Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh expressed his anger by tweeting. He said that a unique scene was seen in Parliament today. The Speaker of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha did not reach to attend the birth anniversary program of Pandit Nehru. Even a senior minister was not present there.

Today, on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the mercury of the Congress was on the seventh sky. The reason being, no minister reached the Parliament House for the tribute program of Pandit Nehru. Even Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Speaker Venkaiah Naidu did not attend. Nehru was born in 1889 and was the longest serving Prime Minister of the country. His birth anniversary is on 14 November.

Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma participated on behalf of the government in the program organized in the Parliament House on Sunday morning. Apart from him, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the program. Many leaders including Sonia, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to him on Sunday. Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shantivan, while several other party leaders paid tribute to the former prime minister on social media. Former President Rahul Gandhi said that Nehru used to give utmost importance to truth, unity and peace.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Nehru and remembered the country’s first prime minister. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Nehru played an important role in making India a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic.

Paying tribute to Nehru, senior party leader Kapil Sibal said that we are the children of the democracy which he has saved and nurtured. They built the institutions of the future. He was in favor of diversity and that is our strength. He said- We should worry that what he stood for is slowly being wiped out.