No need for a large booster dose: Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer – No need for a large booster dose Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer

(Aditi Khanna)

LONDON, Sept 10 (PTI) Mass booster doses are not necessary for everyone, as the UK government plans to “prolong” the immunity of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This information was given by the vaccine manufacturers of Oxford University on Friday.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, chief scientist at the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca who developed the vaccine, said booster doses may be needed for the elderly and people with low immunity, but other doses should be given to vaccinated countries on a priority basis. Are available. The rate is low.

He told The Daily Telegraph, “As the virus spreads among people, it changes and adapts as delta forms form.”

“We want to prevent this epidemic from spreading as soon as possible,” he said. We will pay attention to every situation, low immunity and the elderly will get a booster dose. Immunity is growing in most people.

He appealed to the British government to support countries with low rates of Covid-19 vaccination.

He said, “We should vaccinate countries where small populations have been vaccinated so far. We have to do a better job in this regard. The first dose has the best effect.