No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies



New York Mets starter Tyler Miguel and four relievers teamed up for the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, throwing a massive 159 pitch to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Friday night.

After five innings and six pitches, Megil was pulled. Drew Smith, Jolie Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz completed the second no-hitter in the history of the Mets, capturing the bullpen from there.

A crowd of 32,416 stood up, chanting “Let’s go, Mets,” ending in Diaz-style, striking Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Jetty Realmuto in ninth place – all of them swaying.

“Team play,” said Miguel.

“I’m glad. It’s crazy,” he said. “The first one I became a part of.”

The Matt Pitchers fan is combined with 12 and six walks.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he needed 134 pitches to win 8-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets started playing as an expansion team in 1962 and it was their 9,499th regular-season game.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo had the best defensive play, finishing third with a diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner at right-center.

“It looked close,” Miguel said.

As a graphic depicting five pitchers with the word “black out” on the scoreboard, the Mets took to the field after the final and gathered Diaz.

“It’s fun to watch,” said Buck Schulter, Mets first-year manager.

It was the 17th combined no-hitter in history and the first since the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burns and Josh Header teamed up in Cleveland on September 11.

A year ago, the majors had a record nine no-hitters.

Last weekend, six Tampa Bay Ray pitchers teamed up to carry a no-hit bid in the 10th inning of a scoreless game against the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox broke the no-hitter and scored twice in the top 10 but the race came back to win 3-2. According to official MLB rules, it was not considered a no-hitter because the ray pitchers did not finish the game without allowing any hits.

This was the first no-hitter against Phillies since Josh Beckett made a pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

Miguel (4-0) has five strikeouts and three walks in his 23rd Major League start. Smith got four outs, Rodriguez three and Lugo the last two outs in eighth place before Diaz took charge.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single off the fifth ball off Aaron Noller (1-3). Pete Alonso is home with two outs in the sixth.