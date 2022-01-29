No one else will be able to operate your smartphone after it is stolen or lost! India-ASEAN Settlement India and ASEAN approves digital work plan to combat use of stolen mobile handsets – No one else will be able to operate your smartphone after it is stolen or lost! India-ASEAN is making arrangements

Smartphones have become like our life line these days. Whether it is to talk to family or friends or to settle the work related to business and bank… all these days it is done by smartphone. This is the reason why many of us keep private data, personal documents and financial details on our phones.

In this situation, if the phone is stolen or lost or gets in the wrong hands, then there is a possibility of big loss to you. Not only this, the phone issued on the ID of your name can also be used for criminal activity or illegal work. But if everything goes well, then in the coming time, the stolen phones will not prove to be of any use to others.

This is because India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have approved an action plan. Under this plan, a system will be created to deal with the problem of use of stolen and fake mobile handsets. The plan was approved in an online meeting held on Friday (January 28, 2022). This was the second ASEAN Digital Ministers (2nd ASEAN Digital Ministers’: ADGMIN) meeting with India.

The news agency PTI was quoted as saying, “The India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2022 was approved in the meeting of ministers. This includes creating a system to prevent the use of stolen and counterfeit mobile handsets, Wi-Fi axis network interfaces for the nationwide public internet, capacity building in emerging areas of information and communication technology such as 5G, advanced satellite communication and cyber forensics, and Including sharing of information.

Actually, ADGMIN is the annual meeting of telecom ministers of 10 countries included in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). These countries include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Australia, Canada, China, EU, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, There are countries like Russia, UK and US.

Let us tell you that the Telecom Ministry had launched a portal in December 2019 to help the people of Delhi-NCR in blocking and locating stolen or lost/lost mobile phones.