‘No One Gets Out Alive’ review: Asylum seeks, terror seeks

When Amber (Christina Rodlow) comes to Cleveland after being smuggled into the United States, she needs a place to live that won’t ask questions. That’s why she turns to an all-female boardinghouse with basic amenities: haunted houses. Flickering light. A live-in landlord and creepy, heavy-handed brother whom he neglected to mention. Strange noises emanating from plumbing.

“No One Gets Out Alive,” directed by Santiago Mengini, is now going down the drain on Netflix, where some will watch it deliberately and those who never get to it won’t miss much. Even seeing it, in the literal sense, is difficult: the imagery crosses the line that separates “atmospherically dark” from “merc.”