‘No One Gets Out Alive’ review: Asylum seeks, terror seeks
When Amber (Christina Rodlow) comes to Cleveland after being smuggled into the United States, she needs a place to live that won’t ask questions. That’s why she turns to an all-female boardinghouse with basic amenities: haunted houses. Flickering light. A live-in landlord and creepy, heavy-handed brother whom he neglected to mention. Strange noises emanating from plumbing.
“No One Gets Out Alive,” directed by Santiago Mengini, is now going down the drain on Netflix, where some will watch it deliberately and those who never get to it won’t miss much. Even seeing it, in the literal sense, is difficult: the imagery crosses the line that separates “atmospherically dark” from “merc.”
Directed by Santiago Menghini, whose background in visual effects hasn’t helped reassure him here, the film grafts standard horror-movie tropes onto a portrait of the struggle of undocumented immigrants in America. Amber, who has a daunting job as a textile worker and is desperate to earn money together for fake IDs, has nowhere to go except a haunted house.
Still, the film hasn’t bothered to add its thoughts. While horror interpretations are overrated, not one but two prologues – the first genre as 8-millimeter footage shot in Mexico in 1963, the second depicting the demise of an ex-Amber boarder – are not in any meaningful way. unheard from Nor does the film provide more than a cursory reason as to what it means. Ancient Meso-American rituals being practiced in the basement of Cleveland.
no one comes out alive
Rated R Violence and Gore. Walking Time: 1 hour 25 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
