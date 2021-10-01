No one really knows how the economy works. A Fed paper is the latest sign.

For example, when inflation has been low in recent times, workers may not demand an increase in demand as they would in a world where inflation was high; Eventually, their current paychecks go as much as they used to. You don’t need any theory of inflation expectations to get there.

Some economists who are sympathetic to the idea that central bankers have made accurate measurements of inflation expectations overly pagan, are unwilling to dismiss the idea outright.

For example, Mr. Posen, a former policy maker at the Bank of England, says that there is a simple and hard-to-dispute idea about inflation expectations that is supported by much of history: that if the people of a country’s monetary If you distrust the system, inflationary shocks can move upwards. The credibility of economic policy matters. But this is not the same as assuming that some survey or bond market measure of what will happen to inflation in the near future is particularly meaningful for near-future prediction.

“It has been a noble lie that has become an important part of the Catechism of global monetary policy, that long-term inflation expectations are not only interesting, but a decisive determinant of real-time inflation,” said Paul McCulley, a former said PIMCO, commenting on the paper by Chief Economist, Mr. Rudd.

This is not the only way that the basic principles underlying economic policy are changing under the feet of economists.

Notably prominently, for years central bankers believed that there was a tight relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation, known as the Phillips curve. During the 2000s, however, this relationship appeared to be weakening and became a less reliable guideline for policy setting.

Similarly, interest rates and inflation fell around the world, for reasons that scholars are still trying to fully understand. That means a lower “neutral interest rate,” or rate that neither stimulates nor slows the economy, as was widely believed as recently as the mid-2010s.