No one really knows how the economy works. A Fed paper is the latest sign.
It has long been a central tenet of mainstream economic theory that public fears about inflation are self-fulfilling.
Now though, a cheeky and even gleeful takedown of the idea has emerged from an unexpected source, a senior Federal Reserve adviser named Jeremy B. Rudd. His 27-page paper, published as part of the Fed’s Finance and Economics Discussion Series, has become in for a viral sensation among economists.
The paper disputes the idea that people’s expectations for future inflation matter as much to the level of inflation experienced today. This is especially important right now, in trying to ascertain whether the current inflationary growth is temporary.
But Rudd Paper is still part of something bigger. It reflects a broad rethinking of core ideas about how the economy works and how policy makers, in particular central banks, try to manage things. This change also includes debates about the relationship between unemployment and inflation, how deficit spending affects the economy, and more.
In fact, many of the key ideas underlying economic policy during the Great Moderation – a period of relatively stable growth and low inflation from the mid-1980s to 2007, which appears to be a high-water mark for economists’ overconfidence – accelerated. Be at least incomplete to look at, and at least be wrong.
It is clear evidence that macroeconomics, despite the thousands of highly intelligent people who have tried to understand it over the centuries, remains, to an uneasy degree, a black box. The way millions of people bounce off each other – buying and selling, lending and borrowing, intersecting with governments and central banks and businesses and everything around us – is a system so complex that no human Doesn’t understand it completely.
“Macroeconomics behaves like we’re doing physics after the quantum revolution, which we really understand at a fundamental level,” Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said in an interview. “We’re really on the level of Galileo and Copernicus,” understanding the basics of how the universe works.
“It requires more humility and acceptance that not everything fits into one model yet,” he said.
Or to put it less politely, as Mr Rudd writes in the first sentence of his paper, “mainstream economics is full of ideas that ‘everybody knows’ are true, but that are really nonsense.”
One reason for this, he says: “The economy is a complex system that is inherently difficult to understand, so such propositions”—the obstinate nonsense in question—”are all that save us from intellectual nihilism.”
And from that starting point, a staff economist at the world’s most powerful central bank said, in fact, his own employer has been focusing on the wrong things for the past few decades.
Mainstream policymakers, including Mr. Rudd’s boss at the Fed, believe that inflation is, in large part, self-fulfilling – that people expect future inflation to look like it’s going to shape it. Potential is how much prices move in the near term.
In general, the great inflation of the 1970s was going on as people became convinced that inflation would continue to rise. The rise in gasoline prices was not just a disappointing development, but a harbinger of things to come, so people needed to demand higher increases, and businesses could feel confident charging higher prices for most things.
In this story, the Fed’s great achievement in the early 1980s was to break this cycle by re-establishing credibility that it would not allow sustained high inflation (though at the cost of a severe recession).
That’s why today’s discussion on the outlook for inflation often spends a lot of time focusing on things like how bond prices predict when inflation will be five or 10 years from now, or how people answer survey questions. are what they expect.
Mr Rudd argues that there is no convincing evidence that the traditional story of the 1970s describes the actual mechanism through which inflation occurs. He says there is a simple explanation consistent with the data: that businesses and employees arrive at prices and wages based on conditions experienced in the recent past, not some abstract forecast of the future.
For example, when inflation has been low in recent times, workers may not demand an increase in demand as they would in a world where inflation was high; Eventually, their current paychecks go as much as they used to. You don’t need any theory of inflation expectations to get there.
Some economists who are sympathetic to the idea that central bankers have made accurate measurements of inflation expectations overly pagan, are unwilling to dismiss the idea outright.
For example, Mr. Posen, a former policy maker at the Bank of England, says that there is a simple and hard-to-dispute idea about inflation expectations that is supported by much of history: that if the people of a country’s monetary If you distrust the system, inflationary shocks can move upwards. The credibility of economic policy matters. But this is not the same as assuming that some survey or bond market measure of what will happen to inflation in the near future is particularly meaningful for near-future prediction.
“It has been a noble lie that has become an important part of the Catechism of global monetary policy, that long-term inflation expectations are not only interesting, but a decisive determinant of real-time inflation,” said Paul McCulley, a former said PIMCO, commenting on the paper by Chief Economist, Mr. Rudd.
This is not the only way that the basic principles underlying economic policy are changing under the feet of economists.
Notably prominently, for years central bankers believed that there was a tight relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation, known as the Phillips curve. During the 2000s, however, this relationship appeared to be weakening and became a less reliable guideline for policy setting.
Similarly, interest rates and inflation fell around the world, for reasons that scholars are still trying to fully understand. That means a lower “neutral interest rate,” or rate that neither stimulates nor slows the economy, as was widely believed as recently as the mid-2010s.
In many ways, the Fed’s policies just before the pandemic were intended to embody those lessons and adopt continued low interest rates – and the prospect of lower unemployment – than many in the mainstream had justified a few years ago.
In the realm of fiscal policy, some conventional wisdom has also been retained over the years. It was thought that massive government debt issuance would risk raising interest rates and driving out private sector investment. But over that period, the huge budget deficit has been coupled with low interest rates and abundant credit for businesses.
All this makes it a challenging time for central bankers and other policy makers. “If you’re a policy maker and you don’t have strong faith in the parameters of the game you’re managing, it makes your job more difficult,” Mr McCully said.
But if you’re in charge of creating an economic policy that affects the lives of millions, you can’t just shrug your shoulders and say, “We don’t know how the world works, so what should we do?” You look at the evidence available, and make the best decision you can.
And then, if you think it turns out you were wrong about something, publish a useless paper to try to fix it.
