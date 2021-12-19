No post is permanent, Bommai said, speculation started to appear that he would be removed from the post of Chief Minister- Karnataka

He said that nothing is permanent in this world. This life in itself is not forever. We do not know how long we will be here in such a condition, this position and status is not for ever.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that nothing is permanent in this world including position and status. He told this to the people of his constituency, Shiggaon. He was very emotional while speaking. This statement has led to speculation about the possibility of his stepping down.

He said that nothing is permanent in this world. This life in itself is not forever. We do not know how long we will be here in such a condition, this position and status is not for ever. I am aware of this fact every moment. Expressing his gratitude towards the people of his constituency, Bommai said that he is not the Chief Minister but Basavaraj for them.

Basavaraj was addressing people after inaugurating a 19th century statue of Kittur queen Maharani Chennamma at Kittur in Belagavi district. Rani Chennamma fought against the British. Bommai said that I have always been saying that outside Shiggaon I was Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past, but when I came here once, I was just Basavaraj for all of you.

He said that I am there Basavaraj among you, because the name Basavaraj is permanent, the posts are not permanent. In fact, there is speculation in some sections that Bommai may be removed from office. Bommai recalled how he was affectionately served rotti and Navane food whenever he came to his constituency as Basavaraj.

He said that I do not have big things to say. If I can live up to your aspirations, that’s enough for me. I believe that no power is greater than your love and trust. He said with a tight throat that I try my best not to talk to you in an emotional way, but after seeing all of you, I got emotional.

The chief minister is reportedly suffering from a knee-related problem and may be treated abroad, but there is no official statement in this regard yet. Bommai took over as the chief minister on July 28. He took over as the chief minister after BS Yediyurappa stepped down.