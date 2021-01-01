No salary for Paralympics: Rajasthan Paralympics get paid after many months

The Rajasthan Forest Department has woken up after winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Now she realizes that she has not yet paid the salaries of the three Paralympic medalists.

Whether it was Avni Lakheda who won a gold medal in shooting, Devendra Jhazaria who won a silver medal in javelin throw or Sundarsingh Gurjar who won a bronze medal, all three of them had not received their first salary till recently.

He was hired five to ten months ago but his salary was still outstanding.

An official said last Wednesday that his arrears had been settled. However, the truth came to light when Jhazaria and Gurjar’s family members said that they had not received any money since they got the job.

The Rajasthan Forest Department said the documents were not complete

Lakheda was admitted on April 16, while Jhazaria and Gurjar were recruited by the Forest Department on November 5 and December 1, 2020, respectively.

The Forest Department had claimed that his salary was delayed due to non-completion of documents. This happened because all three were out of state preparing for the Tokyo Games.

A senior official said, “In order to get a permanent retirement number and attach it to the Aadhaar, the employee must be physically present. This could not happen as these people are not in Rajasthan. In addition, all three were officially employed in the State Secretariat, not the Aranya Bhavan (Headquarters of the State Forest Department). ‘

Deep Narayan Pandey, who has recently been appointed as the Chief of the Forest Force, said there was a need to simplify the payroll rules after the case came to light.

