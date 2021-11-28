No service no rough maintenance and no DL needed this is a less hassle e bike

The craze of electric two-wheel is increasing rapidly among the people. The reason behind this is the rising price of petrol and low maintenance of electric vehicles. Due to which indigenous companies are rapidly launching electric two-wheelers. In which many new startups are also included. One such startup is Automobiles Private Limited which has launched the new generation electric bike Atum 1.0 in the Indian market. Let’s know about this electric bike….

This is the advantage in buying Atum 1.0 – You do not need to have a driving license to drive this electric bike. Along with this, there is no need to register with RTO on buying it. On the other hand, Automobiles Pvt Ltd claims that the Atum 1.0 does not require service and its maintenance charge is also very nominal.

Travel 100 km in just 7 rupees Atumobile Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based startup company, has created Atum 1.0. The company says that this bike will give a driving range of 100 km in just Rs 7. The company claims that this bike will prove to be effective in reducing the rising petrol price and pollution. The company says that this electric bike gets fully charged in just 4 hours and gives a driving range of 100 km on a full charge. The company gives a guarantee of 2 years in the battery of this bike. This battery gets fully charged in just 7 to 8 rupees.

Atum 1.0 Price and Features – The company has kept the base price of this electric bike at Rs 50,000. This bike is completely made in India. Keeping in mind the safety of the people, its speed has been kept low. The company will also provide features like digital display, comfortable seat, LED headlight, tail light and indicators in this bike.

How to book – The Atumobile company has said that for its booking, people can book on the company’s official portal Atumobile.co. The company has said that since its launch, there has been a lot of demand for it and the company will start the delivery of this electric bike in the market soon.