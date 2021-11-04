No sweets on Diwali night its turn Afghan Jalebi Indian legend Wasim Jaffer tweeted on victory of Team India Harbhajan Singh praised Team India in style IND vs AFG Memes

Talking about the match between India and Afghanistan, after losing the toss, Team India, who came out to bat, scored 210 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Afghanistan’s team could score only 144 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Team India gave a tremendous gift to the Indian fans on the night of Chhoti Diwali. They won the ICC T20 World Cup by 66 runs against Afghanistan in the 33rd. This is his first win in the tournament. After two consecutive defeats, this victory revived the hopes of Team India to win the World Cup. After the victory, social media was flooded with congratulations to the Indian team. Some of these people had a very unique style.

Former Indian Test team opener Wasim Jaffer also congratulated in a unique way. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Indians love to eat sweets during Deepawali, but tonight it was the turn of Afghan Jalebi.’ He also tagged his tweet on INDvAFG and T20WorldCup21. Wasim Jaffer is quite famous on social media for his sense of humour. He tweets differently on Twitter, shares memes and also keeps posting videos.

Wasim Jaffer also shared a video and memes during the India-Afghanistan match. When the Indian team scored a score of 210, after that they shared a video of the song ‘Der lagi aane mein tumko, late lagi aane mein tumko, Shukra hai phir bhi aaye toh, Shukr hai phir aane toh’. After this the memes he shared were also quite funny.

India’s star spinner Harbhajan Singh also tied the praises of Team India. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Excellent win. Top batting. Brilliant finish by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and two special players Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Nice to see Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin’s performance with the ball. Now to maintain this momentum. Bhajji then posted a tricolor emoji of the national flag of India.

Talking about the match between India and Afghanistan, after losing the toss, Team India, who came out to bat, scored 210 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma scored 74 off 47 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes, KL Rahul made 69 off 48 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 27 off 13 balls with the help of one four and three sixes and Hardik. Pandya scored 35 not out in 13 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan’s team could score only 144 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets for 32 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned to T20 International cricket after four years, managed to take 2 wickets for 14 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket each.