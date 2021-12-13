No Time To Die (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
No Time To Die (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
In this post I am going to tell you about the movie No Time To Die. You will also get information about the characters participating in the film No Time To Die through this post. In this post you will be well aware about the movie No Time To Die.
You will be familiar with the movie No Time To Die
Movie Info:
Full Name: No Time To Die
Released Year : 2021(Hong Kong)
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Format: Mkv
No Time To Die (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
No Time To Die Movies Information
- Initial release: 30 September 2021(Hong Kong)
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- Music director: Hans Zimmer
- Cinematography: Linus Sandgren
- Screenplay: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, MORE
- Production companies: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions, Danjaq, Universal Pictures, Cinesite Animation, B25
- Writing Credits -Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridg, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ian Fleming
- Cinematography by -Linus Sandgren
- Film Editing by -Tom Cross,Elliot Graham
- Casting By -Debbie McWilliams
- Production Design by -Mark Tildesley
- Costume Design by-Suttirat Anne Larlarb
- Set Decoration by-Véronique Melery
- Art Direction by-Andrew Bennett, Neal Callow, Dean Clegg , Mark Harris, Tamara Marini, Sandra Phillips, Mark Scruton
Storyline
Bond has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. Their peace is short-lived when their old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more treacherous than expected, forcing Bond to follow a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Cast
|Daniel Craig
|as James Bond
|Ana de Armas
|as Paloma
|Rami Malek
|as Lyutsifer Safin
|Léa Seydoux
|as Madeleine Swann
|Lashana Lynch
|as Nomi
|Ralph Fiennes
|as M
|Christoph Waltz
|as Ernst Stavro Blofeld
|Ben Whishaw
|as Q
|Naomie Harris
|as Eve Moneypenny
|Jeffrey Wright
|as Felix Leiter
|Billy Magnussen
|as Logan Ash
|David Dencik
|as Valdo Obruchev
|Rory Kinnear
|as Tanner
|Dali Benssalah
|as Primo
|Eliot Sumner
|as Bodyguard
|Lourdes Faberes
|as Spectre Agent
|Priyanga Burford
|as Dr. Symes
|Rae Lim
|as Spectre Agent
Movies Story reviews
Screenshots: No Time To Die Movie
