‘No Time to Die’ Review: His Word Is His Bond

As the knots in the plot straighten out, the intricacies of the detective dwindle in favor of a difficult, familiar drama of sacrifice and revenge. The gloomy alpha villain (a hyper-gothy Rami Malek), who wants to wipe out much of humanity and who mixes stoic idealism and unhelpful trauma, might remind you of Thanos in the final “Avengers” movies. and the overall vibe—a look that’s both gorgeous and ordinary; A tone that mixes sharp professionalism with self-pity; An aggressive, throwback fusion of grandeur and fun – detective is more superhero saga than prank.

Still, you can’t hate the player enough, even if you suspect he may be in the wrong kind of game. Bond, now officially retired from MI6, tongue-in-cheeks himself as “an old wreck”, and unlike some of his predecessors, Craig makes no effort to appear younger than he is. Is. (Craig is 53 years old. The character, conceived by Ian Fleming as a man who had seen action in World War II, must have been around 100 by now.) This does not mean that Craig’s magnetism is retarded. or his gym membership has expired. .

An ideal figure of the 21st century, his Bond’s body has always been the hardest and softest heart. Allaying the mild, Playboy misunderstandings of earlier incarnations, he mourns and says “I love you” in multiple languages.

In French, for example, for Le Sedoux. She plays Madeleine Swann, a potential femme fatale whose backstory links her to the main bad guy, Malek’s lucrative. It takes a while for them to emerge, which gives the film time to uncover a complex scene of double-crosses and investigate some old friends and foes. Spector’s ghost reappears, as do its former mastermind, Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), and Bond’s salty old CIA friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright).

As the saying goes, the enemy of my enemy’s enemy is my girlfriend. or something like that. By the time the Billie Eilish song was over, James had separated from Madeleine and settled on a quiet campus on a Caribbean island. But then a biological weapon is snatched from a London lab, and we’re on the move with a new set of cars and watches and a cleverly tailored suit.