No Verdict in Rittenhouse Trial as Jurors Depart for the Night

KENOSHA, Wis. – The jurors in the Kyle Rittenhaus trial spent the second full day of deliberations on Wednesday, indicating that Mr. They may be struggling with the complexities of their work to consider his guilt in Rittenhouse’s five criminal offenses.

Mr Rittenhaus, 18, is on trial for first-degree manslaughter and other charges after two men were shot dead and another maimed during a civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., In August 2020.

The debate on Wednesday was called for a second time by Mr Rittenhaus’s lawyers, who argued that the plaintiffs had provided him with a low-quality version of the drone video depicting Joseph Rosenbaum’s life before the trial. Man Mr. Rittenhouse shot. During the two-week testimony, the judge watched a high-quality version of the video.