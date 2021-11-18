No Verdict in Rittenhouse Trial as Jurors Depart for the Night
KENOSHA, Wis. – The jurors in the Kyle Rittenhaus trial spent the second full day of deliberations on Wednesday, indicating that Mr. They may be struggling with the complexities of their work to consider his guilt in Rittenhouse’s five criminal offenses.
Mr Rittenhaus, 18, is on trial for first-degree manslaughter and other charges after two men were shot dead and another maimed during a civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., In August 2020.
The debate on Wednesday was called for a second time by Mr Rittenhaus’s lawyers, who argued that the plaintiffs had provided him with a low-quality version of the drone video depicting Joseph Rosenbaum’s life before the trial. Man Mr. Rittenhouse shot. During the two-week testimony, the judge watched a high-quality version of the video.
Judge Bruce Schroeder said the trial would continue, but suggested that he could decide on a wrongful plea at any time.
Judge Schroeder said of the proposal:
The judges – seven women and five men – gave a glimpse of how their deliberations, which began Tuesday morning, went.
During their deliberations, the jury asked the judge for permission to watch videos played during the trial, including footage of all three night shootings. By noon, the courtroom had been vacated for nearly an hour so that jurors could watch videos without judges, lawyers, journalists and those in attendance.
On the third floor of the Kenosha County Courthouse, protesters were heard through the windows of a decorated courtroom. Throughout the day, dozens of protesters lingered on the steps of the court, arguing, occasionally shouting obscenities and shouting “No wrong, no justice.”
At least two people were arrested after an altercation on Wednesday afternoon, and the day before, a man carrying an AR-15-style rifle outside the courthouse was told by a sheriff’s deputy to keep it away, which he did.
Judge Schroeder indicated that he was concerned that the prosecution had not forwarded the appropriate version of the video to the defense before the trial, but that he had not immediately ruled in favor of the defendants.
James Cross, assistant district attorney, said Mr. One of Rittenhouse’s previous attorneys had a high-quality video in his possession, arguing that the issue was not important enough to file a false lawsuit.
Criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse
Number 1: First-degree reckless murder. Joseph D. at Kyle Rittenhouse. The charge is in connection with Rosenbaum’s fatal shooting. Under Wisconsin law, the crime of reckless death is defined as a condition that indicates a complete disregard for human life.
Accidental “technical incidents,” he said, “should not result in incorrect testing.”
Corey Chirafisi, Shri. One of Rittenhouse’s attorneys said the prosecution’s work was “about justice and truth-seeking” and that Kenosha County prosecutors have violated those principles. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.
Mr Chirafisi said: “It simply came to our notice then. “We’re talking about potential life imprisonment here.”
Last week, Mr Rittenhaus’s lawyers offered to prosecute on a different issue.
In that motion, he argued that another plaintiff, Thomas Binger, had improperly questioned Mr. Rittenhaus before a jury as to why he had not spoken about his subsequent shooting. Defense attorneys said the remarks violated Mr. Rittenhaus’ right to remain silent, and Mr. Binger also began citing evidence that the judge had suggested should not be brought at trial.
Mr Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued at the time that the judge should declare a biased trial, which would permanently dismiss the allegations. Judges are yet to rule on both allegations of misconduct.
One reason for the judges to wait until the case is decided is, some lawyers say, the case will reach a clear conclusion. If the jury is acquitted, the speed of the trial will be disputed. If the jury finds guilty and then the judge approves the mystery and overturns the verdict, the plaintiff may have the opportunity to appeal this conclusion.
Dan Hinkel And Sergio Olmos Contributed to Kenosha’s report.
