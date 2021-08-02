No Work, No Food: Pandemic Deepens Global Hunger

EAST LONDON, South Africa – Even as thousands died and millions lost their jobs when the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged South Africa last year, Thembakazi Stishi, a single mother , was able to feed his family with the constant support of his father, a mechanic in a Mercedes factory.

When another wave of Covid-19 struck in January, Ms Stishi’s father was infected and died within days. She looked for work, even going door-to-door to provide housekeeping for $ 10 – to no avail. For the first time, she and her children go to bed hungry.

“I’m trying to explain that our situation is different now, no one is working, but they don’t understand,” said Ms Stishi, 30, as her 3-year-old daughter pulled on her shirt. “This is the hardest part.”

The economic disaster triggered by Covid-19, now in its second year, has struck millions of people like the Stishi family who were already living hand to mouth. Now, in South Africa and many other countries, many more have been pushed to their limits.