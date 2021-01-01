No wounds on Siddharth Shukla’s body: No injuries on Siddharth Shukla’s body: It is said that Siddharth Shukla has no scars on his body.

Actor Siddharth Shukla passed away suddenly on September 2, followed by a wave of grief among his fans. Everyone says what age is now. Notably, 40-year-old Siddharth Shukla was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors said he died before reaching the hospital (Siddharth Shukla passes away).

“Siddharth Shukla died before he could be brought to the hospital,” a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. Allegedly, hospital sources also said that he had taken the medicine before going to bed and he never woke up in the morning. The hospital administration has confirmed that Siddharth Shukla’s family members brought him to the hospital at 10.30 am. We are not saying it is a heart attack, officials said, adding that the cause will be known after the autopsy. When we did Siddharth Shukla, there was a flat line.





There are no scars on Siddharth Shukla’s body. Mumbai Police said, ‘Siddharth Shukla has no injuries on his body. The cause of death is not yet understood. A police team is present at his house for investigation. An autopsy is to be conducted after the panchnama and action is being taken.

Siddharth Shukla was born on December 12, 1980 in a Brahmin family in Mumbai. Siddharth Shukla made his acting debut as the lead actor in the TV show ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’. Since then, Siddharth Shukla has acted in many popular serials like ‘Jane Pahan Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’.

Who is Siddharth Shukla: Smiling face, domineering style, Siddharth Shukla was loved by everyone

Siddharth Shukla had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatroon Ke Khiladi 7’. Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He last appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’.

