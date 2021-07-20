Noabeck Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend
Noabeck Age, Height, Biography, Wiki, Equity, Career, Girlfriend, Family & Car.. Noabeck Is an American social star known as Fashion and fitness social influencers And Tiktok star From Arizona, USA..He has Crown verified Tiktok account.. He is also widely known as a muse and actor. Noah Beck has uploaded Musically / Tiktok videos to entertain his followers.He has 10.6 million The followers of his music account have translated his popularity into other social networks.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Noabeck
|nickname
|Noah
|Known name
|Noabeck
|Birthday
|May 4, 2001
|age
|19 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Arizona, United States
|Birthplace
|Arizona, United States
|Current place of residence
|Arizona, United States
|Country of Citizenship
|American
|Profession
|Youtube | Ticktaku
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriend / office work
|unknown
|religion
|Christian
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-
|school name
|Utah Real Salt Lake Academy
|College / university
|University of Portland
|Educational background
|NCAA-1 level division
|Ethnicity
|Christian
|Father’s name
|NA
|Mother’s name
|NA
|Brother’s name
|No siblings
|Sister name
|Haley (elder) & Tatam (elder)
|Spouse / wife name
|not applicable
|Child (child) name
|not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
Noah started his career by uploading fitness, fashion and lifestyle videos to Tiktok. He has over 10 million followers on his Musically account. Beck isn’t very active on Instagram, with only 39 posts. Noabeck has also translated his fame on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.He got Over 3.9 million A follower of his official Instagram account. There he shows off his fashion lifestyle and great talent.
- Noah Played soccer in NCAA Division 1 level.
- He earned 10 million followers To his well-known Ticktaku feed.
- He launched an account in the app Triller In his second video on the platform in July 2020, Josh Richards.
- In 2020, Noah became a member of a popular social group Sway house..
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|$ 500,000 (approx.)
|Monthly salary / income
|$ 42000 per event
|Home address
|Arizona, USA
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|hot dog
|Favorite actor
|David henrie
|Favorite actress
|Kendall Vertes
|Favorite color
|white
|Favorite hobby
|Play soccer and make Tiktok videos
|Favorite cricket player
|AB De Velliers
|Favorite destination
|Rome, New York, Paris, London
|Favorite singer
|Bruno Mars
|Favorite movie
|catch
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
|Meters – 1.75 m
|Centimeter – 175 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 74 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 40 inches
|Waist size – 30 inches
|Biceps size – 16 inches
|Figure measurement – 40-30-16
|Shoe size – 9 US
