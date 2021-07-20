People

Noabeck Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend

Noabeck Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend
Noabeck Age, Height, Biography, Wiki, Equity, Career, Girlfriend, Family & Car.. Noabeck Is an American social star known as Fashion and fitness social influencers And Tiktok star From Arizona, USA..He has Crown verified Tiktok account.. He is also widely known as a muse and actor. Noah Beck has uploaded Musically / Tiktok videos to entertain his followers.He has 10.6 million The followers of his music account have translated his popularity into other social networks.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Noabeck
nickname Noah
Known name Noabeck
Birthday May 4, 2001
age 19 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Arizona, United States
Birthplace Arizona, United States
Current place of residence Arizona, United States
Country of Citizenship American
Profession Youtube | Ticktaku
Marriage status Unmarried
Girlfriend / office work unknown
religion Christian
Zodiac Taurus
Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-

school name Utah Real Salt Lake Academy
College / university University of Portland
Educational background NCAA-1 level division
Ethnicity Christian
Father’s name NA
Mother’s name NA
Brother’s name No siblings
Sister name Haley (elder) & Tatam (elder)
Spouse / wife name not applicable
Child (child) name not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Noah started his career by uploading fitness, fashion and lifestyle videos to Tiktok. He has over 10 million followers on his Musically account. Beck isn’t very active on Instagram, with only 39 posts. Noabeck has also translated his fame on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.He got Over 3.9 million A follower of his official Instagram account. There he shows off his fashion lifestyle and great talent.

Make cash from streaming live
  • Noah Played soccer in NCAA Division 1 level.
  • He earned 10 million followers To his well-known Ticktaku feed.
  • He launched an account in the app Triller In his second video on the platform in July 2020, Josh Richards.
  • In 2020, Noah became a member of a popular social group Sway house..
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth $ 500,000 (approx.)
Monthly salary / income $ 42000 per event
Home address Arizona, USA

favorite:-

Favorite food hot dog
Favorite actor David henrie
Favorite actress Kendall Vertes
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby Play soccer and make Tiktok videos
Favorite cricket player AB De Velliers
Favorite destination Rome, New York, Paris, London
Favorite singer Bruno Mars
Favorite movie catch
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
Meters – 1.75 m
Centimeter – 175 cm
weight Kilogram – 74 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 40 inches
Waist size – 30 inches
Biceps size – 16 inches
Figure measurement – ​​40-30-16
Shoe size – 9 US

