Noah Syndergaard has some fun with MLB insider’s column ripping league owners



Recently acquired Los Angeles pitcher Noah Cindergard still has a sense of humor, despite the MLB lockout that has already threatened opening day and possibly the entire first month of the season.

In response to a column by ESPN’s Jeff Pasan, Cindergard distributed his jab to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred via Twitter.

Noah Cindergard, formerly the Mets, now with Angeles. (Jim McIjack / Getty Images)

Pasan tweeted his column, “MLB did it. Owners’ arrogance. Abuse of players. As the league threatens to turn its lockout into a canceled opening day, Rob Manfred’s story of how something very avoidable has turned into catastrophic consequences.”

This has opened the door for Cindergard.

“I bet Pasan won’t make a list of Manfred Holiday cards this year,” Cindergard wrote.

The MLB and player unions have so far failed to reach an agreement, delaying the start of spring training and possibly shortening the season. At this point the discussion went nowhere.

Pasan writes that the result of the recklessness of most lockout owners.

“Players’ salaries have plummeted for four years in a row, even as industry revenues have risen and franchises have risen in value, and game stewards will hear that owning a baseball team is not a particularly lucrative venture,” he wrote.

“Players’ service hours have been manipulated to keep them from free agency and salary arbitration. The luxury tax established to discourage fugitive costs has become a de facto pay cap, and many teams are nowhere near it, instead winding them down. Rosters and their salaries Reduce because the rules of the game encourage you to lose. “

Keep in mind that insiders like Passan make their living by receiving “sourced” transactions through player agents. Team owners usually have no use for mainstream media. So coverage is bound to be skewed towards players.

And obviously, this is something that players like Kindergarten can appreciate.