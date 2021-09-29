Noah Syndergaard Returns for the Mets But Jacob DeGrom Is Closed

In what has been a year of dashed hopes, a season that included an epic collapse in August in which the team lost a major division lead, the Mets got a piece of joy Tuesday when Noah Syndergaard, once an ace for the team Was. Able to return to the mound after two years of injury loss.

Syndergaard shone some of his past talent. He started the second game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, fired 9 of his 10 pitches for strikes, hit two batters and hit 96 mph on radar guns. The Mets won both games against the Marlins while playing at home.

“I loved it,” Syndergaard told reporters after the game. “It was amazing to be back from there.”