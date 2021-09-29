Noah Syndergaard Returns for the Mets But Jacob DeGrom Is Closed
In what has been a year of dashed hopes, a season that included an epic collapse in August in which the team lost a major division lead, the Mets got a piece of joy Tuesday when Noah Syndergaard, once an ace for the team Was. Able to return to the mound after two years of injury loss.
Syndergaard shone some of his past talent. He started the second game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, fired 9 of his 10 pitches for strikes, hit two batters and hit 96 mph on radar guns. The Mets won both games against the Marlins while playing at home.
“I loved it,” Syndergaard told reporters after the game. “It was amazing to be back from there.”
Syndergaard’s last appearance was on September 29, 2019. In a two-year absence he dealt with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow that required Tommy John’s surgery, as well as a successful case of COVID-19.
Enthusiasm about the return of the big right-hander, who once captivated the crowd at Citi Field, helped the team reach the 2015 World Series and looked like a future superstar in 2016, another star from the team’s announcement The pitcher was Jacob deGrom. He will be ruled out for the rest of the season to recover from an elbow injury.
While DeGrom is throwing a bullpen session, and the Mets are excited about his progress, there was no reason to bring him back this year after the team was eliminated from postseason contention.
“Everyone is completely on board,” said manager Luis Rojas. “That’s the right thing.”
In a season in which he initially looked like he could set multiple records, DeGrom ends the year with a rather final line that included a 7–2 record, a 1.08 earned run average and 146 strikes in 92 innings. Huh. He made his fourth All-Star team, but an elbow injury snatched him away, a great chance for him to win his third Cy Young Award.
DeGrom, who has been signed with a club option for 2024 until 2023, will return to the Mets next season. Syndergaard, who said he hopes to pitch at least one more time this season, also expects him to return despite his upcoming free agency.
“I am very confident that we will reach an agreement and I will be pitching here next year,” said Syndergaard. “New York has a special place in my heart and always will be.”
#Noah #Syndergaard #Returns #Mets #Jacob #DeGrom #Closed
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.