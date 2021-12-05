Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee expressed concern over the current state of Indian economy, BJP MP said – Modi cannot dismiss his analysis

After the remarks of the Nobel laureate economist, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has once again targeted the Modi government on this pretext.

Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee has said that the Indian economy is still below the level of the year 2019. Banerjee expressed her concerns about the economy and said that people are facing financial difficulties right now. After the remarks of the Nobel Prize winning economist, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy once again targeted the Modi government on the same pretext, saying that PM Modi cannot dismiss his analysis.

Subramanian Swamy, sharing an article containing this comment by Abhijit Banerjee, wrote on Twitter, “Modi had invited him to his residence. Now he cannot deny his analysis. In fact, BJP MPs have been vehemently criticizing the policies of the Modi government for some time now.

Subramanian Swamy has surrounded the Modi government several times regarding the poor condition of the Indian economy during the Corona period, after which the BJP has come under the target of opposition parties due to questioning by its own MP.

Actually, Abhijit Banerjee was addressing the students virtually during the 11th convocation of Ahmedabad University on Saturday. Abhijit Banerjee recently shared his experiences during his visit to West Bengal. According to Abhijit Banerjee, the small aspirations of the people have become even smaller now. He had spent some time in the rural areas of West Bengal recently.

The economist said, “I think we are in a very difficult time. The economy is still quite down compared to 2019. We don’t know how low it is, but it’s too low and I’m not blaming anyone, that’s all I’m saying.” He told the students that they should not come under the pressure of family and society while choosing their career as the country has high expectations from you.

Banerjee also told that during her student life at Jawaharlal Nehru University, she spent 10 days in Tihar Jail. He said, “When I was about to leave JNU and go to Harvard, I joined a student movement and then I was taken to Tihar Jail and kept there for ten days. When I came out, a lot of elders told me that I had ruined my career, and that Harvard or the US wouldn’t let you in.”