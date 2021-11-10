Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai got married in Birmingham britain husband associated with Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan-origin Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai (24), who campaigned for girl child education, recently got married in Britain. Malala herself gave this information on social media on Tuesday. Her husband’s name is Assar and he is related to cricket. The marriage took place in a small ceremony in Birmingham, in which only a few special people and family members were present.

Malala has been living in Britain for many years. When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman near her home in Pakistan while she was boarding a bus to school. Taliban Was opposing the education of girls and Malala did not accept it. She was seriously injured after the attack. Although she survived. Since then she has been living in Britain.

Malala has given information on social media only about getting married and her husband’s name being Assar. However, according to Britain’s Daily Mail Online website, Asr is the operations manager in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He was appointed to the PCB last year. It’s not known when Malala and Assar began their relationship, but her husband posted a birthday message in July that read, “Happy birthday to the most amazing @Malala.” Internet users have also identified him as Assar Malik, general manager of the High-Performance Center of the Pakistan Cricket Board. At present, according to the news agency Reuters, this has not been confirmed.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Adding four pictures to her post on Twitter, Malala wrote, “Today is a precious day in my life. Assar and I tied the knot to become lifelong partners.”

Malala is widely respected in many parts of the world, especially in the West, for her personal courage and voice for advocating for the rights of girls and women. However, there is both support and opposition to his activism in his own country Pakistan.

Last July, Malala said in an interview to the British magazine Vogue that she “is not sure she will ever get married.”

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want one person in your life, why do you need to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala’s statement was criticized by many social media users in Pakistan.

Earlier this year Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai, 51, said he would allow her to choose his partner. In an exclusive interview with MailOnline nine months ago, she said that her daughter is completely independent and can make whomever she wants to be her life partner.