Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for device for making molecules

Why is work important?

Almost everyone on the planet has come up with a product that has benefited from the expertise of a chemist. The process of using catalysts to break down molecules or link them together is essential in industry and research.

Catalysis is what makes plastics possible; It also allows the creation of products such as food flavorings to target the taste buds and perfumes to tickle the nose.

Chemical catalysis is involved in approximately 35 percent of the world’s GDP.

But by 2000 and the discovery by Nobel laureates, the tools at chemists’ disposal were on par with hammers and chisels.

“If we compare nature’s ability to manufacture its own chemical compositions, we were long stuck in the Stone Age,” the Nobel committee wrote.

In nature, enzymes function to form the molecular complexes that give life its shape, color and function.

Catalysts previously used by chemists can be divided into two groups: metals or enzymes.

“Metals are often excellent catalysts because they have the special ability to temporarily accommodate electrons or impart to other molecules during a chemical process,” the committee wrote. “It helps loosen the bonds between atoms in a molecule, so bonds that are otherwise strong can be broken and new ones can form.”

But in order to work, some metal catalysts must be in an environment free of oxygen and moisture – difficult to achieve in many large-scale industries. And many such catalysts are heavy metals, which can be harmful to the environment.