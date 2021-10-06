Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for device for making molecules
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to Benjamin List and David W.C. Macmillan for developing a new tool to manufacture molecules that spur progress in pharmaceutical research and reduce the effects of chemistry on the environment.
Their work, while overlooked by consumers, is an essential part in many major industries and is important for research.
Chemists are involved in the creation of molecules that can make elastic and durable materials, store energy in batteries or stop the progression of diseases.
But that job requires catalysts, which are substances that control and accelerate chemical reactions without being part of the final product.
“For example, catalysts in cars turn toxic substances in exhaust fumes into harmless molecules,” the Nobel committee said in a statement. “Our bodies also contain thousands of catalysts, in the form of enzymes, that chisel out the molecules necessary for life.”
The problem was that there were only two types of catalysts available: metals and enzymes.
In 2000, Dr. List and Dr. Macmillan – working independently of each other – developed a new type of catalysis that reduced waste and allowed new ways of manufacturing molecules.
This is called asymmetric organocatalysis and is formed on small organic molecules.
“The concept for catalysis is as simple as it is, and the fact is that many people have wondered why we didn’t think about it before,” said Johann Equist, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.
Why is work important?
Almost everyone on the planet has come up with a product that has benefited from the expertise of a chemist. The process of using catalysts to break down molecules or link them together is essential in industry and research.
Catalysis is what makes plastics possible; It also allows the creation of products such as food flavorings to target the taste buds and perfumes to tickle the nose.
Chemical catalysis is involved in approximately 35 percent of the world’s GDP.
But by 2000 and the discovery by Nobel laureates, the tools at chemists’ disposal were on par with hammers and chisels.
“If we compare nature’s ability to manufacture its own chemical compositions, we were long stuck in the Stone Age,” the Nobel committee wrote.
In nature, enzymes function to form the molecular complexes that give life its shape, color and function.
Catalysts previously used by chemists can be divided into two groups: metals or enzymes.
“Metals are often excellent catalysts because they have the special ability to temporarily accommodate electrons or impart to other molecules during a chemical process,” the committee wrote. “It helps loosen the bonds between atoms in a molecule, so bonds that are otherwise strong can be broken and new ones can form.”
But in order to work, some metal catalysts must be in an environment free of oxygen and moisture – difficult to achieve in many large-scale industries. And many such catalysts are heavy metals, which can be harmful to the environment.
In nature, enzymes are used as catalysts with astonishing accuracy. This is the process by which complex – and important – molecules such as cholesterol and chlorophyll are formed.
Because enzymes are so efficient, in the 1990s researchers tried to develop enzyme variants as catalysts to drive chemical reactions needed in industry and manufacturing.
But the process used before the discoveries by Dr. List and Dr. Macmillan resulted in huge amounts of waste.
“During chemical manufacturing, a situation often arises in which two molecules can form, which, like our hands, are mirror images of each other,” the committee wrote. “Chemists often want one of these mirror images, especially when producing pharmaceuticals, but it has been difficult to find efficient ways to do so.”
The concept – asymmetric organocatalysis – developed by Dr. List and Dr. Macmillan – offered a solution. The new process paved the way for creating molecules that could serve a variety of purposes, such as making lightweight running shoes and preventing disease progression in the body.
“Why hasn’t anyone come up with this simple, green and cheap concept for asymmetric catalysis before?” The committee wrote “There are many answers to this question. One is that simple ideas are often the hardest to imagine.”
Who are the winners?
Dr. Macmillan is a Scottish chemist and professor at Princeton University, where he also headed the Department of Chemistry from 2010 to 2015. He did his Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry at the University of California, Irvine in 1996 before accepting a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University. His research has focused on innovative concepts in synthetic organic chemistry.
Dr. List is a German chemist, born in Frankfurt, and director of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. According to the institute’s website, his research team, the List Laboratory, is focused on “inventing new strategies for the development of correct chemical reactions.” his team posted a video on twitter Celebrating his Nobel Prize after the announcement. He did his Ph.D. from Goethe University Frankfurt in 1997, before being appointed to work as an assistant professor at the Scripps Research Institute in California. He is also an Honorary Professor at the University of Cologne in Germany.
