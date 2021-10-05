Nobel Prize in Physics Honors Work on Climate Change
Understanding how Earth’s climate is changing is essential to pinpoint the impact of human behavior on those changes, and ultimately to predict the impact of global warming, three scientists received the Nobel Prize in Physics.
The winners included Soukuro Manebe of Princeton University, Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany, and Giorgio Paris of Sapienza University in Rome.
Others have received the Nobel Prize for their work on climate change, notably former US Vice President Al Gore, but the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said this is the first time the physics prize has been given specifically to a climate scientist.
“The discoveries being made this year show that our knowledge of climate rests on a solid scientific basis, based on rigorous analysis of observations,” said Thors Hansen, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.
Complex physical systems, such as climate, are often defined by their disorder. This year’s winners helped understand what seemed like chaos by describing those systems and predicting their long-term behavior.
In 1967, Dr. Manabe developed a computer model that confirmed the significant relationship between the primary greenhouse gas – carbon dioxide – and warming in the atmosphere.
That model paved the way for growing sophistication for others. Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, said Dr. Manabe’s later models, which explored the relationship between conditions in the ocean and the atmosphere, were important to recognize that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet was causing the northern How ocean circulation can be affected in the Atlantic.
“They have made fundamental contributions to our understanding of human-caused climate change and dynamical mechanisms,” Dr Mann said.
Nearly a decade after Dr. Manabe’s groundbreaking work, Dr. Hasselman created a model that links short-term climate phenomena – in other words, rainfall and other types of weather – to long-term climate such as oceans and atmospheric currents. . Dr Mann said the work formed the basis of attribution studies, an area of scientific investigation that seeks to establish the impact of climate change on specific events such as drought, heat waves and intense rainfall.
“This underscores our efforts as a community to detect and characterize the impacts of climate change,” Dr Mann said.
Dr Perisi is credited with discovering the interaction of disorder and fluctuation in physical systems, which include everything from a small collection of atoms to the atmosphere of an entire planet.
“The main thing about their work is that it’s incredibly eclectic,” said David Yellens, a researcher at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, a nonprofit research center. “Many important physical phenomena involve collective behavior that results from fundamentally disordered, chaotic, even frustrated systems. A system that appears hopelessly random, if analyzed correctly , then a stronger prediction for collective behavior can be found.”
These ideas may help to understand climate change, which includes “the fluctuations that come from the interaction of many, many moving parts,” Dr. Yellens said.
But Dr. Paris’s influence on climate science is small compared to his influence in many other fields, including mathematics, biology and computing. This includes everything from lasers to machine learning.
Dr. Manabe and Dr. Haselman will share half of the prize of approximately $10 million. The remaining half would go to Dr. Parsi, whose work was largely different from the other two. After the award was presented, several climate scientists said they would like Dr. knew only marginally about Paris’ work – or had not heard of them at all.
Dr. Manabe said in a phone interview that five days ago a group of Japanese journalists contacted him saying they had heard a rumor that he would soon receive the Nobel Prize. But he did not believe them.
Then, early this morning, he got a call from the Nobel committee.
“That’s when I thought I had won,” he said.
Three hours after the award was announced, Dr. Manabe said he had no idea he was sharing the prize with two others. He praised Dr. Haselman’s work and described how he came to be on his own, but said that he was not a fan of Dr. Hasselman’s work. Not familiar with Paris.
After taking the call from the committee, Dr. Manabe analyzed through the list of past winners of the physics prize, before realizing that this was the first time the prize had been awarded for climate science.
“I think they have made a point of choosing something that is important to society,” he said.
Work that helps to predict our warm future.
The three scientists have been working for decades to understand the complex natural systems driving climate change, and their discoveries have provided the scaffolding on which to make climate predictions.
The importance of their work has only gained urgency as forecast models reveal an increasingly dire outlook if global temperature rise is not arrested.
In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, a body of scientists convened by the United Nations, released a report showing that the world’s nations could no longer stop global warming from accelerating. By the end of the century, the global average temperature will rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius, even if all countries fulfill their emissions cuts promise under the Paris Agreement. According to a United Nations report released in September, the rise in temperature is likely to lead to more severe wildfires, droughts and floods.
The IPCC report said countries have a short window to curb fossil-fuel emissions and prevent the worst future consequences. And that work is built directly on the model of Dr. Manabe.
“Today’s climate scientists stand on the shoulders of these giants who laid the foundation for our understanding of the climate system,” said Ko Barrett, senior advisor for climate at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. IPCC.
Robert Kopp, a climate scientist at Rutgers University who also worked on the IPCC report, called Dr. Manabe a key figure in the rise of climate science in the mid-1960s.
“They took the weather models that were beginning to emerge in the post-World War II period and turned them into the first climate models,” he said.
Piers Forster, a climate scientist at the University of Leeds in England, described Dr. Manabe’s 1967 paper detailing these models, calling it “arguably the largest climatology paper ever.”
Dr. Barrett also praised Dr. Hasselman and Dr. Paris for expanding this work and praised the Nobel Committee for showing the world that today’s climate studies are based on decades of scientific work. “It is important to understand that climate science is built on the basic foundations of physics,” she said.
Who are the winners?
Dr. Manabe is a senior meteorologist and climatologist at Princeton University. Born in Shingu, Japan in 1931, he earned his Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo before joining the US Weather Bureau in 1957. In the 1960s, he led important research into how increased levels of carbon dioxide lead to higher temperatures on Earth’s surface. According to the Nobel judges, that work “laid the foundation for the development of current climate models”.
Dr. Hasselmann is a German physicist and oceanographer who has greatly advanced public understanding of climate change through the creation of models linking climate and chaotic weather systems. He is a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg. He did his Ph.D. Before the establishment of the Institute of Meteorology from the University of Göttingen in Germany in 1957, which he headed until 1999. He is also the founder of what is now known as the Global Climate Forum. In 2009, Dr. Hasselman received the 2009 BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Climate Change.
Dr. Paris is an Italian theoretical physicist born in Rome in 1948 and whose research has focused on quantum field theory and complex systems. He did his Ph.D. from Sapienza University in Rome in 1970. In 1980, he was responsible for discovering hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. He is a professor at the Sapienza University in Rome.
Referring to the forecasts of the changing climate at a press conference after the announcement of the award, Dr. Paris said, “It is clear that for the future generation, we have to act much faster now.”
