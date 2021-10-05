Dr. Manabe and Dr. Haselman will share half of the prize of approximately $10 million. The remaining half would go to Dr. Parsi, whose work was largely different from the other two. After the award was presented, several climate scientists said they would like Dr. knew only marginally about Paris’ work – or had not heard of them at all.

Dr. Manabe said in a phone interview that five days ago a group of Japanese journalists contacted him saying they had heard a rumor that he would soon receive the Nobel Prize. But he did not believe them.

Then, early this morning, he got a call from the Nobel committee.

“That’s when I thought I had won,” he said.

Three hours after the award was announced, Dr. Manabe said he had no idea he was sharing the prize with two others. He praised Dr. Haselman’s work and described how he came to be on his own, but said that he was not a fan of Dr. Hasselman’s work. Not familiar with Paris.

After taking the call from the committee, Dr. Manabe analyzed through the list of past winners of the physics prize, before realizing that this was the first time the prize had been awarded for climate science.

“I think they have made a point of choosing something that is important to society,” he said.

Work that helps to predict our warm future.

The three scientists have been working for decades to understand the complex natural systems driving climate change, and their discoveries have provided the scaffolding on which to make climate predictions.