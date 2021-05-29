Nodwin Partners with Riot to host Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Qualifiers



NODWIN GAMING PARTNERS WITH RIOT GAMES TO OPEN DOORS TO LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER FOR VALORANT TEAMS IN INDIA AND SOUTH ASIA: South Asia’s main esports firm NODWIN Gaming and the worldwide leaders in sport growth and publishing Riot Video games have joined forces to roll out the VALORANT Conquerors Championship because the qualifying match for the APAC Final Probability Qualifiers as a part of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. Groups will compete in a number of sub-regional qualifiers for a prize pool of INR 25 Lacs (33,000 USD) within the South Asian leg. Registrations will begin from 15 June onwards.





VALORANT’s prompt success paved the way in which for a number of grassroots degree tournaments within the area, driving the thought for a strong and inclusive match within the type of the VALORANT Champions Tour. With South Asia serving as a quickly rising hub of VALORANT esports, its followers desired a path to the worldwide esports circuit. The match is aimed toward offering the much-needed gateway to worldwide illustration for the gamers and groups within the area. NODWIN Gaming will execute the match supported by the experience of Riot Video games.

“It is a nice alternative for the whole VALORANT ecosystem in South Asia to catapult itself to stardom. A illustration within the Final Probability Qualifier is way deserved trying on the richness of the neighborhood and the quantity of buzz it has created within the final 12 months. We and our associates at Riot Video games have labored collectively to construct this ladder that connects South Asia to the worldwide roadmap of VALORANT esports, that’s the VCT 2021. Trying ahead to an awesome competitors.,” mentioned Mr Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.

“We at Riot Video games have been listening to our fanbase in South Asia and the rising demand to embody the area in our VCT 2021 roadmap. That is our first step in unlocking esports for the area. We’re very impressed with NODWIN Gaming’s portfolio of esports occasions and their assist for VALORANT within the area and we’ve got full confidence of their capability to ship a world-class VALORANT occasion for our aggressive gamers right here”, mentioned Sukamal Pegu, Publishing Chief, India & South Asia, Riot Video games

The match will discipline 6 qualifiers:

India Pakistan & Afghanistan Sri Lanka & Maldives Bangladesh Nepal & Bhutan Wildcard

Every qualifier may have a set variety of slots crammed by means of registrations adopted by the web qualifying matches. Qualifying groups will undergo the playoffs to attain the grand finals and the winner will make their manner to the APAC Final Probability Qualifier the place they may face certified groups from Southeast Asia, Korea and Japan. The winner of the APAC Final Probability Qualifier will advance to the VALORANT Champions Tour, the worldwide last the place a single group can be topped the 2021 Champion. Detailed info relating to the registration dates, match format, and timelines can be revealed and communicated quickly.

About NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s main esports firm, is an impartial subsidiary of cellular gaming firm Nazara Applied sciences. Shaped in 2014, the India based mostly firm has since produced over 10,000 hours of gaming content material, has been watched by over 200 million+ viewers and arranged 100+ gaming and esports occasions. By way of its strategic partnerships with international publishers and companions together with ESL, Valve, Krafton, Tencent, Riot and Blizzard, NODWIN Gaming has launched Indians to a number of the finest international experiences resembling DreamHack, ESL One, The India Premiership, The Umzansi League in Africa, PUBG Cell esports (PMCO/PMPL/PMWL), The Agni and Jazba collection, The Unpause influencer community amongst others. NODWIN additionally actively works with media broadcasters on providing Media Rights for its nationwide and international properties for broadcast.

NODWIN Gaming builds and operates its personal esports IPs and at present operates in South Asia, the Center East and Africa.

Concerning the VALORANT Champions Tour

After a record-breaking closed beta that noticed greater than 1.7 million peak concurrent viewers on Twitch, VALORANT rapidly established itself because the fastest-growing esport of 2020. To assist the aggressive scene, Riot Video games launched the VALORANT Champions Tour, a year-long, international circuit that includes three ranges of competitors: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. Groups compete by means of regional Challengers occasions, then qualify into worldwide Masters occasions, with the aim to earn a spot at Champions, a two-week-long match the place one group is topped the VALORANT International Champion. The season-long competitors tour will function competitions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.