Noida Crime news: Husband stabs wife in Noida

A man attacked his wife, sister-in-law’s wife and their eight-year-old son with a knife on Saturday in Sector-46 of Noida’s Sector-39 Kotwali area. The wife of the accused’s sister-in-law died in the incident. His wife and sister-in-law’s daughter have been admitted to a Delhi hospital for treatment. Police have arrested the accused for questioning. Police are investigating the matter.According to information received, Anil Narela, a resident of Delhi, works for a company here. She arrived in Sector-46 of Noida on Saturday. This led to some arguments with his in-laws. His brother-in-law is Ravindra, a resident of Sector-46.

The girl along with his wife and sister-in-law were also attacked with knives

Meanwhile, Anil attacked his wife Kranti, Ravindra’s wife Bhagwati and their 8-year-old daughter with a knife. In which Kranti and Bhagwati were seriously injured. All three were admitted to a hospital in Noida for treatment. Doctors declared Bhagwati dead. At the same time, seeing the seriousness of the revolution, he was referred to Delhi.

Arrested accused

ADCP Ranvijay Singh said that on Friday, accused Anil’s wife had come to Noida from Delhi. They had an argument about taking his wife back. Arguing, he attacked her with a knife. The nature of the accused’s wife Kranti is worrisome. Accused Anil has also been detained for questioning. Strict action is being taken against the accused.

Murder of a neighbor in Pune, accused arrested