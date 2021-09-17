Noida DM Suhas la racket auction: DM Suhas Lai racket auction price reaches Rs 10 crore Not sure whether the racket bid has reached Rs 10 crore on Souvenirs website … Noida DM Suhas LY auction

The e-auction of gifts received by the Prime Minister has started from Friday on the central government’s website, PM Mementos. The auction also includes Suhas LY, DM of Noida and silver medalist racket in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. On the first day of the auction, the bid for DM’s racket has reached Rs 10 crore, while its original price has been kept at Rs 50 lakh.

Currently, the e-auction is open until 5pm on October 7, in which anyone can bid on the website. Any money raised from this racket bid will be spent on the Government of India’s infamous Ganga project.

‘It’s people’s honor, I’m so happy’

When asked about this, DM Suhas LY said, “It is an honor to have so many bidders.” As soon as he got this information from someone on WhatsApp on Friday, he could not believe it at first. However, he was happy when the confirmed information came.