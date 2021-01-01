Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj Silver Medal: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj made history at the Tokyo Paralympics; Noida K DM Suhas Yathiraj wins silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics: Noida DM Suhas LY makes history at Tokyo Paralympics, India wins silver

Highlights Noida DM Suhas LY made history at the Tokyo Paralympics

Suhas won a silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 event

Thus, the number of medals of the Indian team has now reached 18.

Tokyo

Noida DM Suhas LY has made history at the Tokyo Paralympics. He lost to top-seeded French shuttler Lucas Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in the men’s singles SL4 on Sunday. This is India’s 18th overall medal. She has won 4 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Suhas won the first game 21-15. In the next two matches, he gave the opponents a bitter fight, but he lost the match. Lucas won the gold medal, winning both games 21-17 and 21-15. In the SL4 class, badminton players who have leg deformities play standing up. Earlier on Saturday, Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event, while Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal in the same event.

He is the first official in the country to have the opportunity to participate in the Paralympics and to win a silver medal. Suhas has previously won a bronze medal at the Uganda Para Badminton Championships and a men’s singles title at the Turkey International Badminton Championships.

Suhas is a computer engineer and also an administrative officer who has done many performances in and out of court. He has been the District Magistrate of Noida since 2020 and has led the fight against the Corona epidemic. The world number three shuttler Sahoos has also won medals in many other international competitions. He was part of the men’s team that won a bronze medal at the Jakarta Para Asian Games-2018. She was runner-up at the 2017 Japan Open Para Badminton Championships in Tokyo, while the doubles won a bronze medal in the SL-4 event.

Suhas LY News: Do you know about the Noida DM who hoisted the Indian flag at the Tokyo Paralympics …