Nokia 110 4G launches in India, know specs and price

Nokia 110 4G: Nokia has launched its new and affordable phone Nokia 110 4G in India. This phone is a new option for customers in low budget.

New Delhi. Nokia, a company based in Finland, is considered one of the oldest and most trusted companies for mobile phones in India. Nokia has recently launched its new phone (Nokia 110 4G) in India. This phone can be an option for the customers who want to buy a branded phone in a low budget.



https://twitter.com/TechnoStreet2/status/1418522011416948736?s=20

Features of Nokia 110 4G

Before buying any phone it is important to know its features. Let’s take a look at the features of Nokia 110 4G.

This phone has GSM/HSPA/LTE network technology.

This phone has a 1.8 inch screen.

It has a QQVGA display.

The length of this phone is 121 mm.

There are two models of this phone single and dual sim.

This phone series works on 30+ operating systems.

This phone has Unisock T107 CPU.

With this HD voice calling can be done.

Internet can be used in this phone and games can also be played.

It has a 0.8 megapixel QGVA rear camera.

This phone has wireless FM radio.

It has a removable battery of 1020 mAh.

The internal memory of this phone is 48 MB, RAM is 128 MB and expandable memory is 32 GB.

This phone supports Micro USB 2.0.

This phone will be available in 3 colors Yellow, Charcoal Black and Aqua Blue.

Price

The starting price of Nokia 110 4G is Rs 2,799. Being an affordable phone, it can be a good option for customers who want a low budget phone.

when and where to buy

Nokia 110 4g will be available for purchase from 24 July 2021. It can be purchased from Amazon or Nokia’s website.

