Nokia C01 Plus Price in India: After a long time, Nokia gave good news! Nokia C01 Plus Launches Under Rs 6000 – Nokia C01 Plus Launches Price In India Rs 5399 Sale Date 13th September Features and Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus Price in India:

HMD Global has launched a new affordable phone in India in its budget C-Series. Nokia C01 Plus is the new entry in the series which has been made available in the country for less than Rs 6,000. Earlier, the company had launched the Nokia C20 Plus smartphone in the country last month. The new Nokia C01 Plus features HD + display and Android Go Edition. Let’s talk about the price, specifications and features of the phone …The biggest sale of the year! Bumper offer on smartphones, laptops, AC, TVs, earbuds

Nokia C01 Plus: Price and Availability

Nokia C01 Plus has been launched in the country at Rs 5,999. Customers can buy the phone in blue and purple. Sales of the handset have started on online and offline platforms.

Along with the phone, the company has also announced a Geo exclusive offer. Reliance Jio customers can get an instant 10 per cent discount on their Nokia C01 Plus, which means they will get a phone for Rs 5,399. This offer can be availed on MyJio app or through retail stores. The JioExclusive offer in the MyJio app can be received within 15 days of device activation and the money will be credited directly to the customer’s account via UPI. Apart from this, Reliance Jio customers can also avail a benefit of Rs 4,000 on a Rs 249 recharge.



Nokia C01 Plus: Details

Nokia C01 Plus has a 5.45 inch HD + display. The company has given the phone an octa-core Unisok SC9863A processor. The phone has 2GB RAM. The handset has 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

For photography, the Nokia C20 Plus has a 5 megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The handset has a 5 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. This phone comes with Android 11 Go Edition and supports dual SIM.

The Nokia C20 Plus is powered by a 3000 mAh removable battery. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port. The handset has a face unlock feature and weighs 157 grams. For connectivity, the smartphone also has sensors like Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / A-GPS, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer and FM radio.

