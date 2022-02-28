Jobs

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21 Nokia C21 Plus What is special in these three budget smartphones of Nokia know

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21 Nokia C21 Plus What is special in these three budget smartphones of Nokia know
Dual rear camera setup has been given in Nokia C21 Plus smartphone while Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 single rear camera setup has been given.

Nokia has launched its three new smartphones which include Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus. All these three Nokia smartphones are quite attractive and are limited in budget. The company has given a better price option with advanced features in all these three smartphones. If you are also upgrading from feature phone to smartphone, then Nokia C2, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus smartphones can become a better option for you.

Nokia has given dual rear camera setup in its Nokia C21 Plus smartphone while Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 single rear camera setup has been given. On the other hand, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition has a traditional old display and the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus have a waterdrop-style notch.

Price of Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus – The price of Nokia C2 2nd Edition will be 79 Euro which is Rs 6,700. At the same time, the price of Nokia C21 will be 99 Euro which is Rs 8,400 and the price of Nokia C21 Plus will be 119 Euro which is around 10,100 rupees. At the same time, while talking about the availability of these three smartphones, the company said that, Nokia C21 will be available in the market in late March and Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus smartphones in April.

Specifications of Nokia C2 2nd Edition – This Nokia smartphone will get dual SIM port and Nokia C2 2nd Edition will run on Android 11 operating system. This smartphone will get a 5.7-inch FWVGA display. At the same time, the quad-core MediaTek Soc processor will be available in the Nokia C2 2nd Edition. Nokia has launched this smartphone in the configuration of 1GB and 2GB RAM. In which a 5MP rear camera will be available with LED flash light and a 2MP selfie camera will be available in the front for selfie and video calls. On the storage front, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition will get 32GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. This smartphone will get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with this, talking about the battery, it will get a 2,400mAh removable battery.

Nokia C21 Specifications – This Nokia smartphone will also run on Android 11 operating system. Nokia C21 smartphone will get dual SIM port, 6.5-inch HD + display, octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC processor. Nokia has launched this smartphone in 2GB and 3GB RAM configurations. The Nokia C21 smartphone will have an 8MP rear camera with LED flash light and a 5MP front camera. Talking about storage, this smartphone will get 32GB of storage and this smartphone will have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USV (with OTG), and 3.5mm headphone jack will be available. Talking about battery backup, the Nokia C21 smartphone will get a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia C21 Plus Specification – Android 11 operating system will be available in Nokia C21 Plus smartphone. This smartphone will get a 6.5-inch HD + display, octa-core Unisos SC9863A SoC operating system. At the same time, the company has launched this smartphone in three configuration options of 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM. You will get 32GB and 64GB of storage in all three configurations. Talking about the camera, the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone will get 13MP primary sensor autofocus lens, 2MP depth sensor and 5MP selfie camera. Talking about connectivity in the smartphone, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and 3.5mm headphone jack will be available.


