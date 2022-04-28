Nokia G21 smartphone launched with two feature phones for Rs 1299 with 50MP camera and more

Nokia has introduced its three phones in the Indian market. Out of this, two feature phones are Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105 Plus. While a smartphone Nokia G21 has been launched. The company claims that the battery of the smartphone can last up to three days on a single charge. It has a triple rear camera setup, waterdrop style display. The Nokia G21 smartphone will compete with the Redmi Note 11, Realme 9i and Samsung Galaxy M32.

Nokia G21 Price and Availability

This phone can be purchased for Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB and for Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 128GB. The Nokia G21 is available in Dusk and Nordic color options. Apart from Nokia.com, it will be available at retail stores and e-commerce sites. At the same time, with one year replacement guarantee, you can buy Nokia 105 (2022) for Rs 1,299 and Nokia 105 Plus for Rs 1,399.

Specification

The Nokia G21 runs on Android 11 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the display also comes with 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC processor and can be paired with 6GB of RAM.

The camera comes with 50MP primary sensor, 2MP micro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. It has 8 MP camera for selfie. This phone supports 18W fast charging with 5,050mAh battery.

nokia feature phone

These 2G feature phones come with a 1.77-inch screen and run on the S30+ operating system. These include a Micro-USB port, for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. These Nokia phones come with wireless FM streaming support. The Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105 Plus have long-lasting batteries that can last up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 18 days on standby mode. It takes 1.5 time to charge it. You can pair Nokia 105 Plus with 32GB memory card. Apart from this, it has MP3 player and auto call recording feature.