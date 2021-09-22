Nokia G50 is a $300 5G phone with 5000mAh battery, Android update

Nokia has a new midrange phone coming to the US and several global markets. The new G50 costs $299 and has all the ingredients to be competitive as a midrange phone with a 6.82-inch HD+ display, bigger battery, audio jack and 18W fast charger.

This G-series phone is similar to the Nokia X20 that was announced in April 2021, but the G50 has a bigger screen and battery and is available in a version designed specifically for the North American market (AT&T and T-Mobile). Comes. Unsurprisingly, it supports the slower 5G Sub6, which means the phone will work on T-Mobile’s 5G network, but not Verizon’s mmWave network, and will only get 4G reception on AT&T.

Like other 5G phones in the $300 range, the Nokia G50 is powered by the modest Snapdragon 480 chip, so don’t expect the fastest performance or the best gaming experience on this phone. There’s 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, as well as a microSD slot in case you need to back up your photos or sideload an app. Compared to Motorola’s similarly named G50, the Nokia sports a slightly larger HD+ 6.82-inch display capable of 450 nits brightness and a v-shaped notch surrounding its front 8-megapixel camera.

The back of the Nokia G50 houses a triple-camera array arranged in a circle. You’ll probably use the 48-megapixel standard camera the most, while the 5-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel depth sensor cameras can bring some fun perspectives to your shots, but will likely be of lower quality. Its front selfie camera also offers video stabilization to help you sharpen your blurry Tik Tok videos and a Night Selfie Mode to brighten up your low-light selfies.

According to HMD Global, the maker of the Nokia phone, the Nokia G50 will come with Android 11 and receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. In other words, this budget phone won’t turn into a brick in a few years, which is good for the environment and for consumers who want to get more use out of their phones before upgrading.

The Nokia G50 comes preloaded with Spotify and ExpressVPN with a 30-day trial and is available in Ocean Blue or Midnight Sun. It is available for pre-order on Nokia.com starting today, 22nd September and will ship on 30th September.