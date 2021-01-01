Nokia g50 Specifications Leaked: The cheapest 5G Nokia phone is loud! The Nokia G50 will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, listed on the benchmarking website – the Nokia G50 reveals the Snapdragon 480 chipset and other features that appear on GeekBench

Information about the Nokia G50 smartphone has been constantly coming out for the past few weeks. This phone has recently been listed on China’s certification authority TENAA. Now the Nokia G50 has appeared on the benchmarking website GeekBench. The listing reveals important features of the smartphone.

Never seen or heard of before! Dual screen foldable Motorola Razr, 75,000 discount on bumper blast offer

According to GeekBench, Nokia G50 smartphone comes with Android 11 OS. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. Let us know if this is a 5G chipset. The Nokia G50 is considered to be one of Nokia’s cheapest 5G smartphones. This processor will run on a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. There are reports that the phone has 4GB RAM. The smartphone may have 64GB of inbuilt storage but microSD card support is not expected.

Khatara-Dabba TV Holiday! Amazing offers on 43 inch, 50 inch and 65 inch smart TVs, if you see the price you will buy it right away

Let us know that the phone appeared on TENNA with several RAM and storage models. The device can be brought in 2GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Also 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB inbuilt storage can be provided for storage.

Recently the smartphone was listed online. From which it was revealed that the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Nokia G50 could be priced at 9 209 (approximately Rs.). The device appeared in Forest Black in Australia. The smartphone can have a display with a 6.82-inch HD + resolution. The handset will get a 48 megapixel rear camera. There may be an 8 megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

See full details