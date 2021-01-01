Nokia G50 specs and price: Nokia G50 to rock! The features listed on the Tina website will blow your senses, find out what could be special – the Nokia G50 features given on the Tina can be launched with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option Actually all the details

Highlights The Nokia G50 could launch in September

Will be equipped with many powerful features

It will feature 8GB RAM and 512GB storage

New Delhi.Nokia G50 may be launched soon. Some important specifications of this phone were leaked online. The phone has now appeared on China’s certification site TENAA. This phone will be 5G based. It could be launched in select markets in September. According to reports, it will also be launched in India. Let us know the possible features of Nokia G50.



Possible features of Nokia G50:

According to the TENAA list, the model number of the phone is TA-1361. It has a 6.82 inch HD + IPS LCD display. It comes with 720×1640 pixels. According to the list, it measures 173.83×77.68×8.85 mm and weighs 220 grams. This phone can come in 2GB RAM, 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options. It can be offered in 64 GB storage, 128 GB storage, 256 GB storage and 512 GB storage. Its storage can be expanded up to 1 TB.

Nokia G50 can offer with Android 11. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G processor. This phone can be given a triple rear camera. The primary sensor of the phone can be given a 48 megapixel rear camera. According to the TENAA list, 720p video recording capability can be given. It can be given an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia G50 comes with a 4850 mAh battery. For connectivity, features like dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port can be provided. It can be purchased in Blue and Midnight Sun colors.

Price of Nokia G50:

The Nokia G50 is priced at GBP 207 in the UK at around Rs 20,800. It comes with its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. At the same time, its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at AUD 477 which is around Rs 25,700.



